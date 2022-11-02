Dom Telford in action for Crawley Town

“What a player,” said Tobi on Telford who finished as League Two’s top scorer last season. “He’s so good, so sharp. I’d hate to play against him.”

Brothers Tobi, Manny and Jed Brown were invited to train with the club after the former two featured in the recent Sidemen Charity Match. With over 8,000,000 subscribers on YouTube between them, the duo was particularly impressed with Telford.n I wouldn’t like to play against him,” said Manny on Telford. “When we were in the six aside, his movement in and out was so quick.”

Tobi added: “I was watching him from the start, and he was just too sharp, two steps ahead and executed everything perfectly. He was a really lovely guy as well and made us feel so welcome.”

