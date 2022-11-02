'I’d hate to play against him' - Crawley Town star praised by Youtube stars after training session ahead of FA Cup clash with Accrington Stanley
YouTube stars Tobi Brown and Manny Brown have praised Crawley striker Dom Telford after training with the first team ahead of the FA Cup first round this weekend.
“What a player,” said Tobi on Telford who finished as League Two’s top scorer last season. “He’s so good, so sharp. I’d hate to play against him.”
Brothers Tobi, Manny and Jed Brown were invited to train with the club after the former two featured in the recent Sidemen Charity Match. With over 8,000,000 subscribers on YouTube between them, the duo was particularly impressed with Telford.n I wouldn’t like to play against him,” said Manny on Telford. “When we were in the six aside, his movement in and out was so quick.”
Tobi added: “I was watching him from the start, and he was just too sharp, two steps ahead and executed everything perfectly. He was a really lovely guy as well and made us feel so welcome.”
Telford was signed by Crawley at the start of this season after scoring 26 goals for Newport County last season. This season, the former Stoke City man has only scored once in the league but remains a key figure in the matchday squad.