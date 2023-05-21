If Scott Lindsey is backed in the transfer market, Crawley Town could be a surprise package next season - opinion

A huge sigh of relief was felt that day as we could finally switch off from what can only be described as a horrendous season following the Reds. It’s an absolute testament to the fans of this club that our numbers both home and away have increased this season. With an average of 3044 at home games and an average of 221 fans at away games.

That’s a huge increase on recent seasons. I just hope WAGMI our owners freeze the prices again for next season so we keep the fan base growing. After the season they have given us, it’s the very least they can do.On Saturday just gone our retained list was released by the club. It was a list that brought comfort to many with the retainment of key players like Nick Tsaroulla and Harry Ransom. Along with all the key players that are thankfully still under contract. No big surprises on the five players that have departed. I wish them all well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What the club need to do now is back manager Scott Lindsey in the transfer market and let him go out and make a few key signings, one of which needs to be a big physical striker to play alongside top scorer Dom Telford. Do that and we may just become the surprise package of next season. After all if Stevenage can get back up to League One, why can’t we?!Enjoy the Summer people! #COYR