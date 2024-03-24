Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Orsi got his 18th goal of the season in the win after early strikes from Jeremy Kelly and Jay Williams. The win but them into seventh and the League Two play-off zone and also made it six wins in the last eight games.

And Orsi says the side is full and confidence and just wants to keep playing. “The confidence is there with everyone, even the boys coming off the bench” he said. “There's a real togetherness at the moment and if we could play the next game tomorrow I am sure we would. The way we are playing at the moment we want them coming thick and fast.”

With being seventh and with games in hand, Crawley are in pole position to claim a play-off place. Orsi said: “It's crunch time now with eight games left. When we got to like 13 games left we were like, if we want to put a run together we have got to do it now. We don't fear anyone with the way we play and especially when we are playing with confidence. We can beat anyone in this league and we want to keep it going as long as possible.”

Crawley Town's top scorer Danilo Orsi. Picture: Eva Gilbert

Even though Scott Lindsey was in the stands serving a touchline ban, Orsi says his influence is always there. “It's clear from the message the gaffer gave on day one preseason, he wants us to play a certain and we have stuck with that, even when we have gone through bad periods. He said just keep putting in the performances and the results will come and we are seeing that now.”