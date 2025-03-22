'I'm confused about why we are where we are in the division after that performance' says Crawley Town manager Scott Lindsey

Crawley Town boss Scott Lindsey was delighted with his side after they beat Bristol Rovers 1-0 at the Broadfield Stadium and said ‘ I'm confused about why we are where we are in the division after that performance’.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kamari Doyle scored the only goal of the game in the first half and should have scored more. But defensively the Reds were solid and never looked like conceding and did enough to claim three vital points and close the gap on Bristol – and safety – to nine points.

And Lindsey was so proud of his team and said the atmosphere and performance was like they ‘were at the other end of the table’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I really enjoyed today – as I did in training yesterday,” he said. “The energy in the dressing room before the game was good. We were clear on the detail on how we wanted to play and the players were excellent and went out and done it.

"I thought we were unlucky not to go out and score more goals, we could have come in at half-time two or three to good. I am really proud of them.”

Those three points could now give Reds a big boost in their relegation fight with just eight games to play.

Lindsey said: “I think it's the biggest one, the first one. You get a win in that first one and all of a sudden there's a little bit more belief into the camp, which is one thing that I spoke to Mark [Dunford] about yesterday, about trying to instil a belief into the players.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Listen, I'm confused about why we are where we are in the division after that performance. I think we look like a top-class team today but it is what it is and we are where we are and we've just got

Crawley Town boss Scott Lindsey celebrates his side's win over Bristol Rovers | Picture: Natalie Mayhew/Butterfly Football

to get ourselves out of it as quickly as possible.

"And we may not do it because it is a big ask and I'm not going to stand there and make big statements and say we are definitely staying up because I'm not naive enough to think that football has got a nasty habit of kicking you in the teeth when you're up. So, we've just got to make sure that we do our best to do it and I think the fans could see today that the players gave everything for the cause today and I'm pleased that we got what we deserved."

Lindsey was clearly emotional as he was reintroduced to the crowd before the game and then everyone got what they were hoping for with that trademark Lindsey celebration in front of the Bruce Winfield Stand after the final whistle. “I loved coming out before the game and showing my appreciation of them like they do me and I thought it was kind of like an emotional moment that before the game and I tried to hold back my emotions because I obviously wanted to focus on the game.

"It was really nice and then at the end there to do the old fist pump and to sing with the crowd at the end there is just something I really like doing and obviously the more I do that the more wins we get.”

Reds have a clear week before a trip to Rotherham next Saturday, March 29.