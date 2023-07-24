‘I’m glad to be back’ – Former Tottenham and QPR striker returns to League Two club following Crawley Town exit

Walsall have announced the signing of striker Aramide Oteh from Crawley Town on a one-year contract, with the option of a second year.

The Reds confirmed the forward had left the club upon the expiration of his contract earlier today.

Oteh will be a familiar face to Saddlers fans as he enjoyed a loan spell at the Poundland Bescot Stadium in 2019 when he was 20 years-old.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

First team coach Darren Byfield also knows Oteh well having worked closely with him at Broadfield Stadium.

Walsall have announced the signing of striker Aramide Oteh from Crawley Town on a one-year contract, with the option of a second year. Picture by Pete Norton/Getty Images

The 24-year-old is a product of Tottenham Hotspur’s youth academy. He joined Queens Park Rangers in 2017 and made his debut in the Championship at the age of 19. He netted his first goal for the Hoops on his third appearance away at Burton Albion in the league.

He then continued his development on various loan spells with the Saddlers, Bradford City, Stevenage and Colchester United.

The attacker left QPR on a permanent basis in the summer of 2021 and joined Salford City on a short-term contract before his move to Crawley Town in February 2022.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Oteh enjoyed his best season in front of goal in the 2022-23 campaign, netting seven goals for the Red Devils.

Oteh said: “I’m glad to be back. When I was here previously, the fans were always supportive and showed me love and that was a reason why I wanted to come back.

“I want to show them what I’m capable of doing and hopefully we’ll have beautiful moments together.

“You always want to try and improve; you know you’re going to have players in your position that you have to battle out against but it’s healthy competition and that’s something you want to have so you can achieve big things.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I want to kick on from last season, which was probably my best season. I want to push on and hopefully I can do that individually and collectively here.”

Head coach Mat Sadler added: “I’m really happy to get Aramide to the club.

“I really like his attacking play, he’s exceptionally bright, quick and moves the team up the pitch. The flip of that is he works extremely hard out of possession and really hard for the team.

“Darren spoke really highly of him as well. We had a lot of conversations about him and a lot of them were centred about how hard he is willing to work both in and out of possession for the team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He adds something a little bit different to what we’ve currently got in our attack and he’s another good addition to the club.”

Byfield said: “I’m looking forward to working with Aramide again.

“I think he will fit in really well. He has all of the characteristics that we want from a player and his personality in terms of in and out of possession.

“All the players bring something individually and what Aramide will bring is the ability to drive and dribble at players and get fans on their feet. Out of possession he will work so hard to win the ball back.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad