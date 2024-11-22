'I’m trying to get better at annoying the fourth officials' says Crawley Town boss as he prepares for Rotherham United and Steve Evans' visit

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

When it comes to touchline antics, you couldn’t get two more polar opposites than Steve Evans and Rob Elliot.

The Crawley Town boss always has a calm demeanour on the sidelines as he observes and instructs from the dugout with the odd quiet word to the fourth official.

But every Reds fan will know what Evans, who was their manager between 2007 and 2012, and his assistant Paul Raynor, are like in their technical area.

The pair are passionate, loud, animated and normally have more than a few words to say to the officials on and off the pitch.

And when we asked Elliot ahead of Saturday’s clash between the Reds and the Millers at the Broadfield Stadium about how he will deal with that, he said: “I’m trying to get better at annoying the fourth officials.

“Everyone’s personality is different, and you can see Steve’s obviously very passionate, and I think his team reflects that with their energy.

“I think it’s just more concentrating on the lads, and we maintain our standards we’ve set.”

Evans has enjoyed a lot of success throughout his managerial career, including two promotions at Crawley Town, and Elliot has a lot of respect for what he has achieved.

He said: “I think we played against his Stevenage side when at Gateshead, they were very good. Hugely respected manager, the amount of promotions he’s got, he’s always been successful wherever he’s gone. I’m sure it will be nice for Steve to come back.”