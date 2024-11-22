'Magical people' - Rotherham United boss Steve Evans reflects on fond Crawley Town memories

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Steve Evans has reflected on ‘fond memories’ as he returns to the Broadfield Stadium with Rother United on Saturday.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Evans was manager of Crawley Town during one of their most successful periods between 2007 and 2012, which included reaching the fifth round of the FA Cup twice and playing at Old Trafford.

He left the Reds to join the Millers for the first time in 2012. Since then he has managed Leeds United, Peterborough Town, Mansfield Town, Gillingham and Stevenage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In his last visit to the Broadfield Stadium, his Stevenage side enjoyed a 2-1 win in a season which ended with promotion.

Steve Evans during his Crawley Town days | Picture: Jon Rigby

And Crawley still holds a very special place in Steve Evans’ heart.

"I have such fond memories of my time there: magical cup runs, magical promotions,” the 62-year-old said. “I worked with some magical people. The people in West Sussex were magical with me.

“I lived down there for the best part of four years. When I go back, I get treated like royalty. They're an incredible bunch of people."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But he won’t be sentimental when it comes to the match on Saturday – and he will want to repeat what he did with Rotherham the first time he came back to the Broadfield Stadium – a 2-1 win back in 2013.

“Obviously I want to do what I've done with other clubs and come away with three points,” he said. “They're an exceptionally talented team. They pass the ball for fun. This stat will surprise a lot of people: Crawley are second in League One for possession.

"Only Birmingham are above them and they're a long way clear of the team in third. They've taken on a young manager who's been told to carry on in that fashion.

" They're a real threat. It was one-way traffic against Bristol Rovers in the second half and they should have had the game out of sight against Huddersfield. This is going to be a tough afternoon for us at times.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On Evans, Crawley Town manager Rob Elliot said: “I think we played against his Stevenage side when at Gateshead, they were very good. Hugely respected manager, the amount of promotions he’s got, he’s always been successful wherever he’s gone. I’m sure it will be nice for Steve to come back.”