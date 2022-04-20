Action and red cards from Eastbourne Borough's hard-to-believe eight-man defeat at Havant / Pictures: Lydia and Nick Redman

In pictures - Eight-man Eastbourne Borough lose at Havant

It was a crazy afternoon - and an infuriating one for Eastbourne Borough - at Havant and Waterlooville on Monday afternoon.

By Steve Bone
Wednesday, 20th April 2022, 1:30 pm

They had James Vaughan, Trent Mahorn and Chris Whelpdale red-carded - all for highly debateable reasons. Boss Danny Bloor said afterwards he was lost for words and felt it was unsatisfactory. See pictures from the game - including one or two with a red card being produced - by Lydia and Nick Redman, on this page and the ones linked. Get the Priory Lane latest in the Herald on Friday.

1.

Action and red cards from Eastbourne Borough's hard-to-believe eight-man defeat at Havant / Pictures: Lydia and Nick Redman

Photo Sales

2.

Action and red cards from Eastbourne Borough's hard-to-believe eight-man defeat at Havant / Pictures: Lydia and Nick Redman

Photo Sales

3.

Action and red cards from Eastbourne Borough's hard-to-believe eight-man defeat at Havant / Pictures: Lydia and Nick Redman

Photo Sales

4.

Action and red cards from Eastbourne Borough's hard-to-believe eight-man defeat at Havant / Pictures: Lydia and Nick Redman

Photo Sales
Eastbourne BoroughDanny Bloor
Next Page
Page 1 of 5