In pictures - Eight-man Eastbourne Borough lose at Havant

They had James Vaughan, Trent Mahorn and Chris Whelpdale red-carded - all for highly debateable reasons. Boss Danny Bloor said afterwards he was lost for words and felt it was unsatisfactory. See pictures from the game - including one or two with a red card being produced - by Lydia and Nick Redman, on this page and the ones linked. Get the Priory Lane latest in the Herald on Friday.
1.
Action and red cards from Eastbourne Borough's hard-to-believe eight-man defeat at Havant / Pictures: Lydia and Nick Redman
