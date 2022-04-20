'Lost for words' - ' what I've seen was unsatisfactory' - Eastbourne Borough boss on three red cards

Danny Bloor admitted he was lost for words after seeing THREE of his Eastbourne Borough players sent off in Monday's National South clash at Havant and Waterlooville.

By Steve Bone
Wednesday, 20th April 2022, 7:43 am
Updated Wednesday, 20th April 2022, 7:44 am
Borough and the referee did not see eye to eye over numerous incidents / Pictures: Lydia and Nick Redman

James Vaughan, Trent Mahorn and Chris Whelpdale all saw red - and most in the Borough didn't think any of the trio deserved to go off. It was 0-0 at the time Borough went down to eight men but those left couldn't hold on and Havant won 3-0.

It holds up Eastbourne's bid to clinch a play-off place though is unlikely to stop them securing it. Havant are one place but eight points behind them, the sides sitting sixth and seventh ahead of a blank weekend for the Sports.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter

See in the embedded Tweet Bloor's post-match interview in which he said he was lost for words and felt what he had seen from the match officials was unsatisfactory. He also spoke of his pride in his players and the club's fans.

SEE ALSO: Three off and champions beaten | Borough 3 Welling 3 in pictures

The red card is coming out - and not for the only time / Pictures: Lydia and Nick Redman
Eastbourne BoroughDanny BloorHavant