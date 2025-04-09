Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Eastbourne Town have had a tough run of games and found Isthmian south east division points hard to pick up of late. But Jude Macdonald’s side have long been clear of the relegation battle and are safe in the knowledge they can look forward to a second season at step four in 2025-26.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ahead of Saturday’s visit to already relegated Lancing, we quizzed JMacdonald on recent games – and hopes for the end of the season…

Your thoughts on last Saturday’s 1-0 loss at Littlehampton - could you have got something from it with a bit of luck?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We were really disappointed with the game as a whole. We were so poor for the entirety of the game and Littlehampton pretty much had us at arm’s length throughout.

Eastbourne Town in action last weekend at Littlehampton - picture by Stephen Goodger

When you are going away from home to a side with a lot to play for in this league, you cannot afford to have any passengers and we had too many on the day.

It would be easy to point to the unavailability on the day but we can’t kid ourselves, they were the deserved winners.

We could probably still be playing now and I don’t think we’d have scored yet - their GK just wasn’t tested at all and that hurts me as a coach.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The week before, you beat AFC Croydon - after a run of losses that must have been a relief - were you worth the win and was it tight when you went down to 10 men?

ETFC boss Jude Macdonald - picture by Josh Claxton

2We always knew that run was going to be tough for us when the fixtures came out and we were so focused as staff on ensuring safety before we got to it, which we had as good as done.

We have only lost one game all season where we have taken the lead so even though we were down to 10 men, we always back ourselves when we are in a leading position.

Our issue is, and has been for the majority of the season, is that we do not convert enough of our box entries into chances and we do not convert enough of our chances into goals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That means that we aren’t taking the lead enough in games, even when we deserve to.

We had two golden chances in the first half vs Croydon and it felt a bit like Groundhog Day at first, but thankfully we persevered and managed to get the job done.

The aim now must be to find a few more wins if you can and end as high as you can - but is there a sense of satidafaction that you'ce stayed up - which was always the aim - and with a bit to spare?

Certainly the point of view of the coaching staff is that we go into every game the same as we have all year, which is ‘How can we set up to win the game?’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

So the players that reflect that in training and matches will be the ones that play the remaining four games – we don’t want boys who are already on the beach.

We were tipped by almost everybody to go straight back down this year, from online table predications to opposition managers who were using it as a brokering tool when trying to sign our players, so to have been pretty much safe by the start of March is an incredible achievement from the players.

And how is the squad looking ahead of the final few games?

Eliot Jenks is out for the season after suffering a dislocated elbow; Jack Murphy was out with a virus last week but should be back fit for Saturday; Tom Vickers went off again Saturday and doesn’t seem to be able to shake his calf problem so we are not sure how long he will be out for.

Anesu Sisimayi is finally back and is in line for his first start since Boxing Day; Leon Greig will be back from suspension for Lancing; Ollie Davies will be back after missing the Littlehampton game due to holiday; Toby Smith (signed as GK cover on deadline day) has broken his collarbone and is out for the season.