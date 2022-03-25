Injury crisis threatens Lewes FC's Isthmian play-off bid

Lewes lost star winger Ollie Tanner in the warm-up before Saturday’s home 1-0 defeat to Bishop’s Stortford, during which Taylor Maloney was forced off with an injury.

Midfielder Tom Phipp has been absent with Covid while new signing Rhys Murrell-Williamson sustained an injury after just two appearances for the club.

The problems were visible in the defeat by the Blues as only two fit outfield players were named on the bench for the game.

Lewes look for a breakthrough against Bishop's Stortford - but it ended in defeat / Picture: James Boyes

Lewes are sixth but now six points off a play-off spot – and they visit fifth-placed Folkestone tomorrow.

Russell said: “It’s just the way it’s going at the moment unfortunately. We lost Tom to Covid the night before the game. Ollie is starting the game and the last shot before the warmup ends, he jars his knee, so we had to change the teamsheet.

“We had two outfield players, Kenneth Yao and Michael Klass, on the bench and young Roman Hall is a goalkeeper.”

Russell said he wanted to bring in some new signings before the transfer window closed.

And he confirmed the club were keen to extend the loan of Casey Pettit from Luton until the end of the season.

“We need to bring some forwards in, some wide forwards. We’re trying to do that now,” he said.

“Ollie Tanner is going to be out for... I don’t know, it could be season over. We brought Rhys Murrell-Williamson in from Kingstonian, a game and a half in he pulls his abductor and could be out for the season.

“Razz Coleman-De Graft, with a groin injury, has been missing for the last three weeks. Everything that could go wrong is going wrong but we’ve just got to ride it out and not panic.

“We just need to get a little bit of luck in the transfer market. We’re working on one now from a step one club who’s outstanding so if I can get him, then that gives us a real boost.