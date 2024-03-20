Injury-hit key man leaves Bognor Regis Town

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Striker Smith, who has been playing in defence and midfield of late, returned to Nyewood Lane in the summer from Dulwich Hamlet but struggled to find his best form largely due to injuries.

Now the club hierarchy and the popular Smith have mutually agreed to part ways and the former Portsmouth youngster will rest up before plotting his return to the game over the summer.

Bognor manager Robbie Blake paid tribute to Smith — who bagged eight goals in 28 appearances this term — after watching his side draw 2-2 with Sussex rivals Whitehawk at the MKM Arena on Tuesday. Goals from Jasper Mather and Lucas Pattenden for the hosts and Kai Jennings and Charlie Harris for the visitors meant it was honours even on the night. See the match in pictures by Lyn Phillips and Trevor Staff here.

Dan Smith scores for the Rocks v Chatham earlier in the season | Picture: Martin Denyer

Blake said: "Dan has shown nothing but a big commitment with us but in truth he has struggled for a lot of the season with injury. Ironically, he played really well in central defence in the 1-0 win at Wingate & Finchley on Saturday but then a specialist told him he need complete rest to get over a groin injury so he wouldn't have been available for the rest of the season.

"We talked it through and both parties agreed it was the way forward. We wish Dan all the very best as he considers the next chapter of his career."

Blake now turns his attention to the visit of Dulwich Hamlet on Saturday on Non-League Day — with the Rocks admitting all under-16s for FREE. And he knows his side will have to start the game much better than they did against the Hawks if they are to cling on to any lingering hopes of pushing for a play-off place.

He added: "In truth I thought we merited all threepoints. But we only had ourselves to blame against the Hawks after a very lacklustre first half an hour in which they took the lead. We were miles off its frankly, but in fairness to the lads they put that dodgy spell behind them and rallied and we got ourselves in front.

"Then we switch off again and it ends up 2-2. As I said I though we deserved more out of the game but fair play to the visitors and their manager Shaun Saunders -- a man for whom I have lots of respect -- they managed to defend well as we put on the pressure.”