Brad Barry has been appointed as interim manager at Eastbourne Borough – with the search for a permanent successor to Mark Beard under way.

The club said this afternoon the Sports’ club captain would take charge until a new appointment is made.

He told the EBFC website: “This is a club that has become my second home. I’m ready to take on whatever role to help get us back on the right track.

“It’s not going to be an easy task but I want us to be fighting for every ball on the pitch and to show the desire and passion that the supporters deserve.”

Brad Barry has been named interim Borough manager | Picture: EBFC

Barry will take charge when Borough prepare to travel to Torquay United this weekend – another tough fixture for them as they try to climb away from the National League South relegation zone.

Beard was sacked after Monday’s 4-0 home loss to Worthing left them six points adrift of the safety line.

Borough chairman Simon Leslie told the Sports website.“As our search for a manager continues, we have to find the right man for the job and that will take time.

“It’s important to keep stability within the camp, and so we have decided to promote our club captain to take on the interim role as he already understands the players and the culture of the club.

“We believe Brad will make a fantastic manager one day, if that’s the path he wants to go on after he’s retired, and we are fully behind him as the search for the right candidate continues.”