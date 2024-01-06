'It can win you titles' - Crawley Town boss highlights importance of togetherness after stunning Bradford City victory

Crawley Town boss Scott Lindsey highlighted the importance of togetherness after his side pulled off a stunning 4-2 win at Bradford City.

Reds were 2-1 down in the 85th minute before Adam Campbell slotted home an equaliser. Seven minutes into added time Nick Tsaroulla was brought down in the box and Danilo Orsi fired home the equaliser. Then three minutes Klaidi Lolos scored a fourth to seal and brilliant three points for the Reds.

Earlier Orsi scored with a header before Liam Ridehalgh and a Corey Addai own goal – after initially saving Andy Cook’s penalty – had goven the home side the lead.

And Lindsey said his side showed ‘unbelievable character and resilience’ to win the game but also talked about how important togetherness in the whole squad is and how it has contributed to wins like this.

Crawley Town boss Scott Lindsey celebrated a late win at Bradford City. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

"I remember pre-season, we had a meeting and we spoke about having a good group of players, a good dressing room and to tidy things up when players are not being professional, other players pull them into line and having the togetherness,” said Lindsey. “I spoke about how important that is and how it can win you games and it can win you titles.

"And we have got that. I have made sure that I manage that and the players are not loose with their professionalism, they’re not late, they work hard, they stick to their programmes, excellent on the training ground, excellent in the meetings and we have built that.

"We are a small club and it’s important we have that togetherness, not just me and the staff and the players but the fans as well. The owners, the support staff has that real togetherness and we can achieve something if we can do that.”

On the game Lindsey said: “Big victory of course, we are really pleased with that. We showed unbelievable character today and sometimes that wins you games, having that real togetherness.

“We weren’t at our best and we knew that and they are a really good side. They asked a lot of questions and they put a lot of balls in our box and we defended brilliantly and resiliently throughout. We kept going and kept believing we could get something from the game.

“When we brought it back level again we had that endeavour to keep going on to win the game.”

Crawley and Lindsey also continued their great record at Valley Parade. Crawley have are now unbeaten in four games there and Lindsey said: “I said to my staff before the game my teams always score late goals here and we have done it again. Really, really pleased.”

Reds are now unbeaten in nine games against Bradford.