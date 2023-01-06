The Professional Footballers’ Association has welcomed the FA’s verdict on John Yems which has seen the ex-Crawley Town manager banned from all football and football-related activity up to and including 1 June 2024.

The FA charged Yems with 16 alleged comments in breach of FA Rule E3.2 during the period between 2019 and 2022. It was alleged that each breach amounts to an “aggravated breach” of FA Rule E3.2 as the comments included a reference to ethnic origin and/or colour and/or race and/or nationality and/or religion or belief and/or gender.

It was further alleged that he had discriminated against Crawley Town FC players by reasons of ethnic origin and/or colour and/or race and/or nationality and/or religion or belief in breach of FA Rule E4 during the period between 2019 and 2022. However, this charge was denied by John Yems and later withdrawn by The FA prior to any hearing.

The 63-year-old admitted one of the remaining 16 charges and denied 15. An independent Regulatory Commission subsequently found 11 of them to be proven and four unproven during a hearing.

John Yems. (Photo by Steve Bardens/Getty Images)

Following the FA’s statement on the verdict, Jason Lee, the PFA Senior Equalities Education Executive, said: “It takes bravery to report issues like this. One of the most significant concerns a player will have is the risk that they will be ignored or that they will not be taken seriously.

"I hope this outcome shows our members that there is a process in place that can result in proper punishment. Letting problems be dealt with ‘in house’ doesn’t address the real issue. A person’s behaviour won’t change unless they are held to account.

"Allowing them to just quietly reappear in other roles at other clubs doesn’t protect the players.

"The players involved came to the PFA and we have worked with them throughout this process. This is what the PFA is here to do.

"You don’t just have to put up with this kind of behaviour and we will support you every step of the way.”