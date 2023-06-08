Hine has previously been in charge of Hollington’s second team and after a very successful season which led to promotion, he has proved he is experienced enough to manage the first team. Hine will be assisted by Arri Barry in the dugout.

Director of football Scott Price said: “It was a no brainer when we met up a few weeks ago. The club know him well, he knows the club and understands where we want to go.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"At only 35 Glenn does have a lot of experience in local football having played and managed locally for a number of years. We wich Glenn and Arri luck and look forward to working with them.”

Glenn Hine is the new manager of Hollington Utd

It follows the departure of John Carey at the end of the season after the Lions won the Mid Sussex League premier division title but missed out on a couple of cups.

Hollington United have also recruited a new reserve team manager, Dayle McGurk.

The former South Coast Atletico player will take the second team’s reins in the East Sussex League Division 1. Joining him are a ssistant Liam Willis and Fitness Coach Luke O’Donnell.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

McGurk said: “I’m looking forward to a tough challenge but if you surround yourself with good people then the rest is easy .”

The Lions said they would like to wish the trio t he best of luck and looked forward to seeing the new players and supporters the y could bring to The Gibbons.

Hollington United are fresh from one of the best seasons in their history, scoring 102 goals and only conceding seven, winning 23 out of their 24 league games.