Following the Sidemen Charity Match a month ago brothers Tobi, Manny and Jed were given the opportunity to come and train with the Crawley team. This with a potential appearance in the FA Cup on Saturday in store. After the training session, Young was quick to heap praise on them saying “They immersed themselves into the group… hopefully they enjoyed it.”

The impact that the trio has had on the club in terms of bringing people in and showing Crawley off to a more global audience is unquestionable. “It was good to have the training ground buzzing and a lot more traffic to the club.” said Young. “Our owners don’t conform to the norm, and I think that is what is going to allow us to be able to get a bigger outreach as a club.”

Young is unbeaten in his five games as Red’s manager and is a fan favourite to get the permanent role going forward. Tobi, understanding that, spoke on the impact he has had on the club – something he saw during the training session. “I know he’s just taken charge and they’ve gone on a good run of form. They’re doing really well. The spirits felt really good in training because from what I’ve heard we got chucked into a hard session.

They were really welcoming, made us feel at home, a part of the team. I can’t thank the coaching staff and players more. They were brilliant.”

Young also spoke about the impact that they had on the players. “I think the boys were more excited about them being here than the other way around.” said Young. That was backed up by Ashley Nadesan who spoke about their involvement following the session claiming that “they were really good.”

“We didn’t really know what to expect but we have seen some of their videos. I feel like they found it a bit tough, but it was really good to get to know them and to play with them.”

Tobi Brown at the Crawley Town training ground on Tuesday

The brothers have faced quite a lot of criticism for their involvement with the team with many believing they shouldn’t be involved. Speaking on said criticism Nadesan explained: “We all know that they love football and to come and train with a professional club, they were telling us, is what they want to do. I don’t think they looked out of sort out there, so it was good to have them.”