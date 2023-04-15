'It will be absurd if we go down' - Crawley Town's hero keeper confident Reds will stay up after Tranmere Rovers win

Crawley Town’s goalkeeping hero Corey Addai is so confident his side will avoid relegation, he said it would ‘be absurd’ if they went down.

Addai went from zero to hero in the 2-1 win against Tranmere Rovers at the Broadfield Stadium. After just eight minutes, the 25-year-old slipped under no pressure and allowed Harvey Saunders to roll the ball into an empty net.

Goals from Remi Oteh and Jack Powell then gave Crawley the lead. The Reds looked comfortable but on 82 minutes Mazeed Ogungbo was adjudged to have handled the ball and referee Alan Young pointed to the spot. Kane Hemmings stepped up but Addai got his redemption with a superb save to ensure the Reds gained the vital three points.

Corey Addai. Crawley Town v Tranmere Rovers. Pic S Robards SR2304152

And he was delighted with the win and the save. "It feels amazing,” he said. “It was a great shift from the boys. It keeps us in the fight and in the running. I said to the fans afterwards, ‘we’re staying up’. That’s the message we have sent today.”

On his mistake, Addai said: “ The goal, that’s part of football. I have come out and slipped and given the guy a free tap in. It was a mistake of my own. It’s the hardest thing in football. When it goes in you probably have ten seconds or 30 seconds max to get your head round it.

“It was really early in the game and I just needed to stay positive and stay behind the lads. The lads helped me during the game, no one had a really moan at me and they all stayed positive and I can only thank them for their support.”

And on the penalty save, he said: “All penalty saves are great. It’s my first one in professional football. I couldn’t be happier. It feels good.

"A lot of it is instinct. You play long enough you read body shapes and stuff. Some people do the stutter but after reading the body shape you commit to the full dive and hopefully you make a save. And then you hope they kick the rebound wide like they did today. Penalties are quite hard so I am really happy with the save today.”

With Hartlepool and Rochdale both losing, Scott Lindsey’s men are now two points clear of the drop zone and Addai has no doubt they are staying up. "I wouldn’t be playing the sport if I wasn’t confident,” he said. “You have to have that confidence and that belief because if we don’t, we have lost the battle already and I really do believe we are going to stay up.

"We have a wonderful dressing room, the boys are top, we have got some really good players. You can see today the quality the boys bring, I see it every day in training. It will be absurd it we go down.”

