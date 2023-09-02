'It's important that we are proud' - Crawley Town boss reacts to six-goal thriller at Stockport

Crawley Town boss Scott Lindsey said his players should be proud of what they did to claim a point at Stockport County.

The Reds fought back from 2-0 down to lead 3-2 at Edgeley Park thanks to goals from Adam Campbell, Laurence Maguire – on his Reds debut – and Danilo Orsi. It looked like Lindsey’s men had claimed the three points but an 89th minute Isaac Olaofe meant the spoils were shared.

Lindsey said: “I am just disappointed we didn't see it through. I'm really pleased with the reaction of the players to get it back to 3-2. The players showed real character, which I trust in them to do. I know I've got a good group. But we've got to see a game through, you know, we've got to be able to know how to win a game and at the moment, we haven't quite got that right yet. Defensively, we've got to do better in their moments and the third goal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“It’s a real killer, considering we got back into the game.”

But Lindsey was delighted with the response from his players following the 6-0 defeat at Swindon seven days earlier. “I want to talk about the reaction because we spoke last week after the defeat at Swindon how we've got a young group and it can be difficult for them to sort of reflect, having gone a few goals down, but they did brilliantly today, didn't they?” he said. “And the reaction was absolutely fantastic. We had players on the pitch who are willing to dig in. We had our skipper on the pitch today and his kind of presence reflects that and we had players willing to go that extra mile today to get back into the game, but we showed real character today and a great attitude to get back in.

“But it's a killer when you do all that work and then you go and concede again. You've almost got to defend like your family's life depends on it and we let him in far too easy for me.”

Lindsey was also pleased to welcome back skipper Ben Gladwin, who returned to starting XI for the first time since last since following injury. “Presence on the pitch, just having that little bit more experience on the pitch is important. Like I say, we've got a really young group but, having Glads out there is important to us as he's our skipper. I think that he'll probably be sore tomorrow because it's the first game he's playing for for a long, long while, but he'll be better for it. He will be better for it. Definitely.”

Crawley Town boss Scott Lindsey said his team should be proud of the point at Stockport. Picture: Eva Gilbert

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Even though there was disappointment with the result after going 3-2 up Lindsey had this message. “I think it's important that we are proud of what we've achieved here against a really good side. Let me tell you really good side. I don't care whether they've started well, good, bad or indifferent, they're a good side.

“We've come here today and got away with a point and possibly could have had three.”