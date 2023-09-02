'It's important that we are proud' - Crawley Town boss reacts to six-goal thriller at Stockport
The Reds fought back from 2-0 down to lead 3-2 at Edgeley Park thanks to goals from Adam Campbell, Laurence Maguire – on his Reds debut – and Danilo Orsi. It looked like Lindsey’s men had claimed the three points but an 89th minute Isaac Olaofe meant the spoils were shared.
Lindsey said: “I am just disappointed we didn't see it through. I'm really pleased with the reaction of the players to get it back to 3-2. The players showed real character, which I trust in them to do. I know I've got a good group. But we've got to see a game through, you know, we've got to be able to know how to win a game and at the moment, we haven't quite got that right yet. Defensively, we've got to do better in their moments and the third goal.
“It’s a real killer, considering we got back into the game.”
SEE ALSO Crawley Town want to put 'last week right' says Reds boss as they prepare for trip to Stockport County / Chesterfield loanee and brother of Manchester United defender 'buzzing' to join Crawley Town
But Lindsey was delighted with the response from his players following the 6-0 defeat at Swindon seven days earlier. “I want to talk about the reaction because we spoke last week after the defeat at Swindon how we've got a young group and it can be difficult for them to sort of reflect, having gone a few goals down, but they did brilliantly today, didn't they?” he said. “And the reaction was absolutely fantastic. We had players on the pitch who are willing to dig in. We had our skipper on the pitch today and his kind of presence reflects that and we had players willing to go that extra mile today to get back into the game, but we showed real character today and a great attitude to get back in.
“But it's a killer when you do all that work and then you go and concede again. You've almost got to defend like your family's life depends on it and we let him in far too easy for me.”
Lindsey was also pleased to welcome back skipper Ben Gladwin, who returned to starting XI for the first time since last since following injury. “Presence on the pitch, just having that little bit more experience on the pitch is important. Like I say, we've got a really young group but, having Glads out there is important to us as he's our skipper. I think that he'll probably be sore tomorrow because it's the first game he's playing for for a long, long while, but he'll be better for it. He will be better for it. Definitely.”
Even though there was disappointment with the result after going 3-2 up Lindsey had this message. “I think it's important that we are proud of what we've achieved here against a really good side. Let me tell you really good side. I don't care whether they've started well, good, bad or indifferent, they're a good side.
“We've come here today and got away with a point and possibly could have had three.”
119 Reds fans made the trip up north and it did not go unnoticed by Lindsey. “Brilliant, brilliant effort from everybody who turned up today because of the train strikes. But also I feel that the players really put in a shift for them. So, you know, I'm hoping that they had plenty to sing about and really kind of felt the effort. I certainly did sit sitting here, felt the effort that the players put in.”