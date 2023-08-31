Chesterfield loanee and brother of Manchester United defender 'buzzing' to join Crawley Town

New Crawley Town signing Laurence Maguire has said he is ‘buzzing’ to join the club as he put pen to paper on an initial six-month loan move from Chesterfield.

Maguire – brother of England and Manchester United defender Harry – is the latest recruit to come through the door for Scott Lindsey’s side, becoming the 15th signing of the summer.

Speaking to Crawley’s media team, Maguire touched on how the club have been monitoring him over the summer and how the deal eventually got over the line.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Maguire said: “I’m absolutely buzzing. [Moving here] is something that I’ve been wanting to do for the last three or four weeks, and it’s taken a long time but we finally got it over the line and I can’t wait to get started.

“I heard first about [interest] four weeks ago and then it went a little bit quiet.

“Obviously, it’s come back in the last couple of weeks. I’ve spoken to the gaffer and I can’t wait to get started. He’s had a great influence on me coming here.”

Maguire, who came through the Chesterfield academy and has played for the Spireites in three different divisions, admitted it was hard to leave his boyhood club.

Laurence Maguire has joined Crawley Town on loan from Chesterfield. Picture: CTFC

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There was excitement in the move, however, and the chance to play English Football League football for the first time since the 2017-18 season.

“I was ready for a change,” said Maguire. “Obviously, I’ve been at Chesterfield for a few years and now is a chance for me to come back into the EFL and show what I’m about, play as many games as possible and hopefully do well for this football club.

“I’ve been at Chesterfield a long time and this is a big change from what I’ve been used to, but I’m looking forward to it.”

As with his older brother Harry – 26-year-old Laurence is highly regarded for his passing style and versatility between playing in three and four-man defences.

Laurence Maguire has signed on loan at Crawley Town from Chesterfield. Picture: CTFC

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Maguire mentioned how he felt these skills would be well suited at the Broadfield Stadium, particularly under manager Scott Lindsey. “I’m good on the ball, I want to play out from the back, want to play football the right way,” he said. “But I also want to defend, and keeping clean sheets is the main thing.

“The way the gaffer wants to play, with possession-based football, it should really suit me and I’m really looking forward to getting started.”

Another element of the move was Maguire’s admiration for the wider brand of football the Red Devils are playing.

In every single game until the 6-0 defeat by Swindon Town last weekend, Lindsey’s side have had more of the ball than their opponents, which did not go unnoticed by Maguire.

Defender Laurence Maguire is the younger brother of Manchester United and England star Harry. Picture: CTFC

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’ve seen the stats – the xG, the possession – and how they’ve got on in the first few games,” he said. “It’s really impressed me so it’s been a massive factor in me coming down here.

“The way the gaffer wants to play and being a footballing side, it really suits me.”

Much like other signings this summer, Maguire has travelled a long distance to join the club and will be relocating for his six-month spell.

He spoke of how the club’s early support network has been useful, though, in helping him settle into life in Sussex.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s obviously a big change for me and my family. My partner and I are really looking forward to the change and coming down here and experiencing a different lifestyle.

“The lads were very welcoming. The gaffer told me about that, he said he’s got a great group on his hands.

“I knew that wouldn’t be a problem as I’m quite good at gelling as well. The lads were really good and the [first training] session was really bright and intense, which was what I needed. I’m looking forward to Saturday now.”

Maguire’s debut could come against Stockport County this weekend, as the Red Devils travel up to Greater Manchester with improvements needed after the result at Swindon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is expected to be tough going for Crawley against a County side who finished as Play-Off runners-up last year, but their new recruit was positive about the game.

“I can’t wait to get going actually and to get back into it,” said Maguire

“Stockport is a great club with a great atmosphere, so to go down there will be a good experience.