'It’s massive' – Crawley Town striker delighted with side's current form

Since beating Fulham in the EFL Cup, the Reds have managed to go three weeks without a defeat. Despite a challenging start to their season, three wins and two draws in their last five has put them in the perfect position to succeed further.

“It’s massive for our momentum going into the next couple of games,” said Nichols, off the back of his sides first league win of the season on Tuesday. “We’ve been building a lot in the last few weeks and proven a lot. We’re slowly starting to pick up and get towards where we want to be.”

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As a striker, Nichols has been one of the club’s most prolific players since he signed in September of 2020. However, on Tuesday, the former Bristol Rovers man assisted all three of Crawley’s goals against Stockport. “Obviously everyone wants to score goals,” said Nichols on Tuesday’s victory. “But if you can create them as well it’s just another string to add to your bow as they say.

Tom Nichols celebrates after scoring their team's first goal during the Carabao Cup Second Round match between Crawley Town and Fulham at Broadfield Stadium on August 23, 2022 in Crawley, England. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

“I do enjoy that side of the game. I feel like I’m quite a creative player, so it was nice to get the three assists. There were a couple of really good finishes in there which helped but it goes either way. Sometimes you create a really good chance, and it gets missed and the you’ll make a short pass and they’ll score from 40 yards out.”

At the start of the season, Crawley’s attack struggled to threaten the opposition enough after a busy transfer window. After some time to build chemistry on the pitch, the side has scored ten goals in their last five games. “We’re gelling for sure,” said Nichols. “We’re becoming more threatening and clinical in the final third. The first few games we weren’t anywhere near good enough which includes me. But it’s starting to come together, and we’ve got some good players around here, so times are looking good.”

The Broadfield Stadium was in jubilation after Crawley got that first league win against Stockport this week. With the side in their best place since the season began, Nichols said, “The win has raised spirits, but I wouldn’t say there’s been a huge shift in the our dressing room atmosphere. The manager (Kevin Betsy) is very clear to stress that, when we do win we don’t get too high and we’re not too down we we’ve lost.”

Crawley’s new manager for the season, Kevin Betsy has brought a new philosophy into the club since signing from Arsenal. On what it’s been like under their new boss, Nichols said, “It’s been really good. Training is really in depth and very professional with a lot of detail meaning we go into games with very clear plans. I’m really enjoying it.”