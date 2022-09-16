In their last five games, the Reds have beaten the likes of Fulham and Portsmouth in the cups whilst grabbing their first league win of the season against Stockport on Tuesday. With momentum building, three points against the Railwaymen could move them five places up the table.

“You don’ go five unbeaten by luck or fluke,” said Tony Craig, the clubs most experienced squad player. “It shows that we can stay in games but more importantly we need to start winning more.

"We’ve had a great game on Tuesday, but now we’ve got to get our away form going against Crewe.”

CRAWLEY, ENGLAND - AUGUST 16: Tony Craig of Crawley Town in action during the Sky Bet League Two between Crawley Town and Northampton Town at Broadfield Stadium on August 16, 2022 in Crawley, England. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

Crewe Alexandra were relegated from League One last season and have started this campaign on 12 points after eight games.

On what his side can expect from Saturday’s opponents, the club’s manager, Kevin Betsy said: “They’re a good team with some strong attacking players. It’s going to be a tough game since they’ve come from League One, but we’ll do our best to get a good result.

“The unbeaten run is important for us at the moment.

"We know what we want to do this season and it’s a work in progress but, we’ve made a lot of changes and things take time. Hopefully people can see that things are moving in the right direction. Now we just have to stay in a positive frame of mind and start kicking up the league.”

Crawley’s fans have come out in numbers despite a difficult start to the season. After a great turnout on Tuesday, the Reds number nine, Tom Nichols gave this message to the fans ahead of a long trip to Crewe.

“I know it’s a long old way, but we really appreciate the support this season. I know it was tricky start, but we really need them to help get us over the line.”

The Reds will kick off match week nine at 3pm this Saturday at the Mornflake Stadium.