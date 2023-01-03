Dean Cox has praised his hard-working Lancing FC players for giving him a 100 per cent start as manager.

Lancing celebrate the only goal against Littlehampton | Picture: Stephen Goodger

The Lancers followed their dramatic 3-2 win at home to Ashford in Cox's first game as boss with another Culver Road success – 1-0 against Littlehampton Town.

Kyle O’Brien scored the only goal of the game midway through the second half and Lancing defended well to claim three points that took them to 16th spot in the table.

Cox is pleased with his start as Lancers manager and told us: “I’m absolutely delighted with the way the players have responded to our arrival – they have worked hard and are a great bunch.

"We have managed to train and get as much information and structure into the team as we could – but that only works if the players buy into it, which they have.

"The second half pleased me against Ashford and the second half against Littlehampton – we need to try to get that level for the full 90 minutes.

"We have brought in two players so far. We are not blessed with the biggest budget but would like to bring in at least one more and hopefully we can manage to do that.”

Cox described the Golds clash as a typical derby: “It was cagey and I believed one goal was going to win it. Second half I was pleased – we created two great opportunities after we scored that should have been taken, so that’s something to improve on. Our aim is to stay up, but you always want more – we will see how it goes.”

