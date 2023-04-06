It’s time for Darts as Eastbourne Borough bid to hit National South play-offs bullseye

Five games to go – and counting. Eastbourne Borough’s season approaches a riveting climax on Good Friday with a huge showdown against Dartford.

The SO Legal Community Stadium – where crowds this season have averaged over a thousand – will have a noisy reception prepared for the second-placed Darts as both clubs jostle for play-off places. And manager Danny Bloor cannot wait.

“It’s a massive game and we are totally geared to put on a really strong performance. Dartford are not second in the table for nothing – they have a talented and experienced side. But we are in great shape ourselves,” said Bloor.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Weymouth v Eastbourne Borough in pictures by Lydia and Nick Redman.

Danny Bloor barks the orders as Eastbourne Borough win at Weymouth last time out | Picture: Lydia Redman

“We had a brilliant full training session on Tuesday night. I have virtually everyone back from their various injuries and I’m spoilt for choice. We are coming home off the back of two great results on the road – four points which should probably have been six – and we are placed just right. There’s not a lot of margin for error in the run-in, but the play-offs are in our own hands, and you cannot ask for more than that.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bloor’s six-point comment reflects his side’s 1-1 result at Chippenham Town, where the home side were handed a late equaliser by an assistant referee, who indicated a goal for a header which probably did not cross the line. But the Sports brushed aside any disappointment to claim a gritty 1-0 win at Weymouth last weekend.

Dartford arrive with a theoretical chance of the National South title – just so long as they win their final seven games while North Kent rivals Ebbsfleet lose all seven of their own matches – and turn around a 22-goal deficit in the goal differences! But second place would guarantee the Darts a direct passage to the play-off final.

Boss Alan Dowson is the canniest of managers at this level, and alongside him in the dugout he will have his assistant – and Sky Sports commentator – Martin Tyler. The slightly improbable pairing was first formed several seasons back at Hampton and Richmond Borough, moving to Dartford’s Princes Park via a spell at Woking FC.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bloor cannot wait for Friday’s 3pm kick-off time. “Last year on Good Friday, against Welling United, we had 2,300 spectators! Can we match that? And can they urge us on to victory and send us on a wave of good form – to Welling – on Easter Monday!”