'It's up there' - Crawley Town boss on whether victory over Forest Green Rovers was best team performance of the season

Forest Green had only lost three times all season and were unbeaten away from home going into today's League Two clash.

However, goals from first-half substitute Ashley Nadesan and defender Jordan Tunnicliffe were enough for the three points, as the Reds bounced back superbly from the 1-0 home defeat against Hartlepool.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Have you read?: Crawley Town player ratings as they topple league leaders Forest Green Rovers.

Crawley Town boss John Yems said everyone, including the substitutes, were 'ready for today', adding: "It was a proper team performance." Photo: Cory Pickford

Rovers fought back late on, with Dominic Bernard setting up a nervy final ten minutes. The visitors found the net again in the dying moments but there was relief for Crawley as the goal was disallowed for a foul on Glenn Morris.

When asked if it was the best team performance of the season, Crawley boss Yems said: "It's up there.

"That's what we are about.

"Everyone worked for each other. Everyone wanted to win. We've got that in us."

Crawley dominated for large periods and it looked like they were the team at the top of the league.

However, Yems said his side were 'never comfortable'.

"We always want to score more goals," he said. "As soon as you start getting comfortable, that's when you get beat."

Crawley had to defend resolutely late on and Yems also praised his goalkeeper.

He said: "Glenn has pulled off a couple of worldies.

"We defended well. The defenders pride themselves on that.

"We've still got a lot of work to do. We've got to continue that and make sure we avoid a last ten minutes like that was."

Yems said everyone, including the substitutes, were 'ready for today', adding: "It was a proper team performance, everyone one of them.

"We worked hard on it all week.

"Everyone put in a good shift.

"We are not going to sit back and let other teams come here and boss us around. The lads are buying into things.

"It's a team game. Even the fans. From top to bottom, it was a good victory."

Yems said it was a 'shame' to see Aramide Oteh injured early on and could not confirm how serious the issue was. The forward was replaced after just 15 minutes by goalscorer Nadesan.

"It gives opportunities to someone else," Yems said.