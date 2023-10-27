Bexhill United are through to the next round of the Sussex RUR Cup – thanks to a penalty shootout.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Pirates keeper Fin Halter was the hero with three saves as Oakwood were beaten 3-1 on spot-kicks after a 0-0 draw.

Tom O’Shaughnessy scored the winning penalty and Bexhill felt it was just reward after a game they had dominated without being able to find the breakthough.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Boss John Wright said: “We had 13 players unavailable due to mainly injury, suspension and players cup tied. It was probably the youngest squad ever put out by Bexhill with 11 teenagers and two players who were just 16.

Bexhill United sporting a new look for their RUR Cup tie | Picture: Joe Knight

“We dominated the entire 90 minutes with Oakwood not having a single opportunity all game but poor finishing and an inspired performance from the Oakwood keeper took us to penalties. Despite the lottery of penalties no-one could argue we deserved the victory.

"It was agreat effort from the young squad and special mention goes to Theo Oak who became the youngest ever Bexhill player to make his debut at just 16 and was superb throughout. But two more bad looking injuries on the night adding to our selection problems for Saturday.”

Wright will hope the win inspires them to an improved run of form in the SCFL premier, in which they are working hard to climb the table. They host Horsham YMCA at the Polegrove tomorrow.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There was no such knockout luck for Little Common though – Russell Eldridge’s side exited the FA Vase with a 3-2 defeat at home to Tunbridge Wells.

After the Wells keeper was shown an early red card, it was Wells who took the lead from the spot – and they made it 2-0 before the break.

A crazy five minutes at the beginning of the second half saw three goals with Common reducing the arrears in the 52nd minute following a miskick from the Wells keeper before equalising a minute later through Jamie Crone following Jacob McArthur’s cutback.

But the visitors regained the lead three minutes later following an unfortunate own goal by Adam Smith following a corner.