BREAKING
UK calls for 'pause' in Israel-Hamas conflict but rejects ceasefire
Boris Johnson reveals he is joining GB News
Israel warns civilians as it plans to launch ground offensive
NHS waiting lists could reach 8m by next summer
Senior Tory names himself as MP arrested on suspicion of rape
1.7m people could have dementia in the UK by 2040

Keeper is hero as young Bexhill United side make RUR Cup progress

Bexhill United are through to the next round of the Sussex RUR Cup – thanks to a penalty shootout.
By Steve Bone
Published 27th Oct 2023, 15:00 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Pirates keeper Fin Halter was the hero with three saves as Oakwood were beaten 3-1 on spot-kicks after a 0-0 draw.

Tom O’Shaughnessy scored the winning penalty and Bexhill felt it was just reward after a game they had dominated without being able to find the breakthough.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Boss John Wright said: “We had 13 players unavailable due to mainly injury, suspension and players cup tied. It was probably the youngest squad ever put out by Bexhill with 11 teenagers and two players who were just 16.

Most Popular
Bexhill United sporting a new look for their RUR Cup tie | Picture: Joe KnightBexhill United sporting a new look for their RUR Cup tie | Picture: Joe Knight
Bexhill United sporting a new look for their RUR Cup tie | Picture: Joe Knight

“We dominated the entire 90 minutes with Oakwood not having a single opportunity all game but poor finishing and an inspired performance from the Oakwood keeper took us to penalties. Despite the lottery of penalties no-one could argue we deserved the victory.

"It was agreat effort from the young squad and special mention goes to Theo Oak who became the youngest ever Bexhill player to make his debut at just 16 and was superb throughout. But two more bad looking injuries on the night adding to our selection problems for Saturday.”

Wright will hope the win inspires them to an improved run of form in the SCFL premier, in which they are working hard to climb the table. They host Horsham YMCA at the Polegrove tomorrow.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

There was no such knockout luck for Little Common though – Russell Eldridge’s side exited the FA Vase with a 3-2 defeat at home to Tunbridge Wells.

After the Wells keeper was shown an early red card, it was Wells who took the lead from the spot – and they made it 2-0 before the break.

A crazy five minutes at the beginning of the second half saw three goals with Common reducing the arrears in the 52nd minute following a miskick from the Wells keeper before equalising a minute later through Jamie Crone following Jacob McArthur’s cutback.

But the visitors regained the lead three minutes later following an unfortunate own goal by Adam Smith following a corner.

Eldridge’s men visit Loxwood in the league tomorrow and Craeley Down Gatwick in the cup on Tuesday.

Related topics:BexhillBexhill UnitedOakwood