The former Arsenal u23 head coach was unveiled as the Reds’ new boss on Monday (June 6).

And today (Tuesday, June 7), Crawley Town published his first interview as manager on the club's website. You can watch the full interview below.

He starts off the interview by saying: “It’s a fantastic opportunity and I am delighted the board and the new owners have put their faith in me and given me the opportunity to do some things differently.”

