Key trio commit to Bognor Regis Town for 2022-23 season

Blake and assistant manager Jamie Howell are busy implementing their recruitment plans for the new campaign and expect to announce shortly other players who have agreed to re-sign for the PO21 outfit.

Bognor finished last season in ninth position in the Isthmian premier division and will aim to improve that standing next time of asking. Blake might be steering his charges in the Southern League depending on the football authorities' decision on restructuring.

Craig Robson / Picture: Trevor Staff

One way or another he is delighted to get the ball rolling with signings in the shape of Whyte, Robson and Davies. He said: "It's great news and we're really happy to have them with us once again. Harvey, Robbo and Calvin are great lads and make real contributions for us week in, week out. They are such important players for us.

"We are close to knowing what other players we will retain and at the same time we have pinpointed areas in which we want to improve.”

Blake, who took over from legendary, long-serving manager Jack Pearce in March, says he is excited at the prospect of assembling a new-look group. He added: "Whatever division we play in, we'll be prepared and ready for the challenge ahead. We'll have familiar faces, of course, but yes, we will have new players as well. These are exciting times at the club.

Harvey Whyte / Picture: Lyn Phillips

“We have targets but we are also working within a budget so there will be a lot of to-ing and fro-ing over the next few weeks. That’s normal. Obviously, keeper Amadou Tangara has moved on and we are speaking to one keeper in particular and we hope that this progresses as we would like.

"The season may have ended but we're as busy as ever as we try to shape the squad for next season. Lots of meetings, phone calls and texts but it's all essential to give us the best chance possible when the action starts again in August.”