Eastbourne Town 2 Horsham YMCA 1

SCFL premier

There was a buzz around The Saffrons before kick-off as news broke of prolific forward Louis Veneti's return.

The mood was reflected on the pitch as Town started fast. An energetic front three of Veneti, James Waters and Fletcher Holman put Horsham to the test with Jack Samways offering support in the No10 role.

YM stood firm, with goalkeeper Aaron Jeal making saves. On 23 minutes Town got the opener. Holman cut inside from the left and fired a shot low at Jeal who saved – but the ball landed at Waters’ feet and he put Town in front.

YM looked sharp in testing Chris Winterton's goal. Including a beautiful first-time strike from Dean Lovegrove which was matched by a trademark diving save.

Before the break, Nathan Hover’s corner found an unmarked Frankie Chappell whose header somehow missed.

After the break Veneti continued to push for a goal on his return, hitting a left-footed strike just wide.

On 67 minutes Town won a penalty when Veneti ran on to Jack Murphy’s pass and was brought down. Veneti slammed the spot kick in off of the post.

In the final few minutes, a mistake at the back left Horsham to pull one back. Alfie Maguire crossed to find Stan Berry who put away a header.

Town tomorrow visit AFC Varndeanians.

Roffey 0 Eastbourne United 0

SCFL premier

Roffey came into this game without a point – but determined to get at least one.

The game started with United on the atrack and Mason Creese was the main threat, taking players on down the left wing.United kept creating chances but it was 0-0 at half-time.The best chance of the second half came through Gary Ingram, firing a shot that the keeper managed to keep out.United appealed for a penalty after a cross from Aaron Hopkinson seemed to hit an arm but the referee didn’t give it.

