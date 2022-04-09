Kwesi Appiah reveals how anger played a part in winner over Barrow - 'I wasn't letting that one pass me by'

After a cagey first half which saw few chances at either end, Appiah found the net on the 57th minute, with a super outside-of-the-boot finish from Will Ferry's cross.

The goal came just moments after he missed a golden chance to open the scoring when a looping corner found him at the back post but he directed his header off target from close range.

When asked about the 'sitter', Appiah joked: "Is that what you're calling it, yeah? Fair enough.

Kwesi Appiah scored the winner against Barrow. Photo: Cory Pickford

"No, I agree with you. I should have scored that to be fair.

"I was gutted. I was angry. That's why I knew this one wasn't getting away from me."

On the goal, he added: "It was a nice build up. There were a few good passes and Will has found me

"I wasn't letting that one pass me by.

"It was the first home game under the new ownership [and], for us, it is important to get off to a good start. To be the one to get the deciding goal is nice. Onwards and upwards."

Ghanaian international Appiah, 31, said John Yems' team-talk at half-time made a difference but insisted that the performance was not 'poor' in the first half.

"He knew we needed to be better," Appiah said.

"At the same time, I think the wind played a factor in it as well.

"You can see the swarms that were coming. We were facing the same things in the first half with the wind against us.

"We weren't poor in the first half. We had some conditions to battle with.