Crawley Town 1-0 Barrow RECAP: Kwesi Appiah’s goal earns Reds a third successive home win in first match since US cryptocurrency takeover

In what was their first match under new ownership, following the news that US cryptocurrency group WAGMI United had purchased Ziya Eren’s controlling shares of the club, the Reds earned a third successive home victory.
The new owners haven't yet arrived in West Sussex, though.
“They’ll be over towards the end of the month, so that will allow for more meetings with the relevant stakeholders, both internally and externally," said Crawley Town's general manager, Tom Allman. Click here to read more
Last updated: Saturday, 09 April, 2022, 16:58
Full-time: Crawley 1-0 Barrow
Job done for Crawley.
Appiah’s fine finish is the difference as Barrow slip closer to the relegation zone.
Off the line!
(90) So nearly a late leveller for Barrow as a powerful shot looks to be heading in but Francomb, standing on the goalline, someone keeps it out!
Three minutes of injury time will be played.
Can Crawley hold on?
Final change for Crawley
(87) Nervy moment for Crawley as a cross is played in but Morris is on hand to claim the ball.
(85) Appiah has a golden chance to seal the points as he is played in one-on-one with Farman but the keeper did well to save it.
Yems is shaking his head, he thinks that should have been 2-0 and game over.
Crawley now have a free-kick as Nichols is fouled.
(82) Hessenthaler picks out Francomb with a superb long range pass but the defender doesn’t make the touch he was hoping for and the keeper comes out to claim.