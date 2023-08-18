Crawley Town have hilariously responded to a bizarre piece of transfer speculation involving superstar Kylian Mbappe.

According to Transfermarkt – a German-based football website – the League Two club is among the ‘interested’ clubs vying for Mbappe’s signature.

Described as a ‘current rumour’, the probability of the transfer – incredibly – has been rated as 48 per cent.

In a post on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), Crawley Town wrote: ‘Not needed. Sorry, Kylian’, alongside a photo of Reds striker Danilo Orsi.

The Sussex football club, who have made a flying start to the season, were responding to a screenshot of the transfer rumour, shared by @101greatgoals.

The post read: “Saudi Arabian side Al-Hilal are set to compete with @crawleytown for the signature of Kylian Mbappé.”

Al Hilal’s chances have been rated as 50 per cent. The Saudi club, who have just signed Mbappe’s former PSG teammate Neymar for £85m, had a world record £259m bid rejected for the French superstar last month.

However, Mbappe – who is expected to stay at PSG after reportedly resolving his dispute with the club – is said to have opted against a move to Saudi Arabia.