Orsi scored the winner – and his first competitive goal for the Reds – in a 2-1 win over previously unbeaten MK Dons on Tuesday night (August 15). Click here to see our player ratings.

The win over a team who were in League One last season maintains Crawley’s own unbeaten record after three games and puts them in third place with seven points.

With the scoreline level at 1-1, former Grimsby striker Orsi scored the winner on the 52nd minute, following an exceptional, one-touch, team move involving Adam Campbell and Dom Telford.

Danilo Orsi scored the winner – and his first competitive goal for Crawley Town – in a 2-1 win over previously unbeaten MK Dons on Tuesday night. Photo: Eva Gilbert Photography

Fans – who were in fine voice all evening – were left amazed by the quality of the goal, with one supporter in front of the press box exclaiming: ‘It’s like watching Brazil’.

“The way the gaffer has got us playing, everyone enjoys it,” Orsi said, post-match.

"We are going into training every day, playing that style of football. It's exciting, fun and you want to be involved in it.”

With a grin and tongue firmly in cheek, Orsi added: “You could say we are playing true Barcelona-style football to a certain degree.

"We're not Barcelona but we are trying to get the ball down and play it on the floor. With the players we've got, it suits us.

"Everyone has bought into what the gaffer wants. It's good to be out there on the pitch and showing fans what we've been working on.”

Orsi said his interview with the club, that Lindsey has the players focusing on patterns of play in training, adding: “We've started to see that in games. We want to see the end product which we showed tonight. Everyone is really happy with it.”

Orsi said it was ‘a great feeling’ to score his first Crawley goal in front of the home fans to continue a fine start to the season, which has seen Crawley pick up seven points against three teams expected to compete for promotion, with the win over MK Dons following a point away at Salford and a victory over Bradford at home.

Orsi, 27, said: “The work being put in, in the training ground is being turned into performances and points is the main thing. We will keep working hard. I will stay grounded and look onto the next one to get another goal and another three points.”

Asked how far the team can go this season, the striker added: “I think we'll ask the people on Twitter who want to keep saying stuff about us and see what happens at the end of the season.

"I don't personally listen to it. I did see on Twitter, someone suggested we could have the lowest point tally ever of eight. We've already got seven after three games.

"Results and performances speak for themselves. I'm sure other teams will be watching our games, impressed and looking forward to coming here and playing against us.

"We will keep rolling with the punches and go out and put another performance in [against Gillingham on Saturday] and hopefully that turns into points again.

“The way we've started the season, we should give ourselves a pat on the back for that. It's no good if we don't back that up now and carry it on game after game. We're not going to listen to outside noise.