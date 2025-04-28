Lacklustre end: Bognor Regis Town bow out of Isthmian premier with poor show at Hendon

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Rocks managers Michael Birmingham and Jamie Howell will have been hugely disappointed to see their side bow out of the Isthmian premier division with a lacklustre display culminating in a 5-1 defeat against fellow demoted outfit Hendon.

The dispiriting trouncing means the Rocks finish second from bottom at the end of a frustrating, calamitous campaign that has seen them ship 100 goals.

There was a hope the Nye Camp side could go out with a bullish display after the battling performance in the 3-1 reverse on Bank Holiday Monday against Horsham -- who clinched the title in dramatic fashion on Saturday as they pipped second-placed Billericay Town with a 5-1 win over Hashtag United.

The Rocks started with three teenagers in the side -- Preston Woolston, Lennie Smith and Toby Kingswell -- and added another youngster to the fray when Ashton Horstead replaced the injured Doug Tuck after just 11 minutes.

Goalmouth action at Hendon | Picture: Lyn Phillips

And even though the opening exchanges looked encouraging with a number of forays into the Hendon half and with a decent amount of possession, it was the hosts who opened the scoring through Tope Fadahunsi cashing in on defensive uncertainty on 13 minutes.

Tommy-Lee Higgs had what looked like a decent chance to bring parity to proceedings hut he headed over from Horstead’s cross after clever approach play by Calvin Davies on 28 minutes.

The home team doubled their lead when Stefan Ilic lifted a clever lob over Ryan Hall from outside the box on 37 minutes and the goal seemed to drain the belief of the visiting players.

The break gave them the chance to regroup but rather predictably it was the Londoners who added to their tally when Kofi Anokye-Boadi nabbed a third on 55 minutes.

Jasper Mather found the back of the net to offer the travelling fans a glimmer of hope two minutes later but any thoughts of a miraculous comeback were blown apart when Anokye-Boadi hit his second for 4-1 on 63 minutes.

A soft penalty handed Anokye-Boadi the chance to complete his hat-trick shortly after but the ball was hit high, wide and anything but handsome from the spot. However, a fifth goal wasn't too far off -- on 86 minutes Nathan Opoku rounded off the mauling with a clever finish after an unopposed run to the edge of the box.

Rocks: Ryan Hall, Calvin Davies (C), Dion Jarvis, Preston Woolston, Harvey Whyte, Chad Field, Lennie Smith, Doug Tuck, Tommy-Lee Higgs, Toby Kingswell. Jasper Mather. Substitutes Ashton Horstead - Doug Tuck (11), Liam Murphy, Dan Gifford, Matt Burgess – (73).