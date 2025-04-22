Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Billy Wood earned his first point as Lancing manager as two relegated derby rivals shared the spoils at Culver Road.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wood is still searching for a first win as boss, but his Lancers side did at least end their long losing run when Steyning visited on Monday.

Wood spoke of his intention to remain in charge and rebuild in county football ahead of the club’s return after five years of Isthmian League football.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Near neighbours Steyning will join them back in the SCFL premier after a disappointing first season at this level following their promotion as champions in 2023-24.

Lancing celebrate their early opener v Steyning | Picture: Stephen Goodger

Callum Erskine put Lancing ahead and sparked hopes of ending a poor home season on a high. But Ollie Rawlins ensured Steyning remain third from bottom with the Lancers still rooted to the foot of the table.

Lancing could, perhaps should, have nicked a late winner when substitute Mario Quiassaca headed over the bar five yards out in the final minute. But in truth, a draw was probably a fair result.

Lancing went ahead in the eighth minute through the talented toes of teenager Erskine. With regular skipper Scott Leslie injured, Erskine was handed the captain’s armband for the day and repaid that faith when he spun and fired in under Steyning keeper Nathan Stroomberg having been picked out by Reece Price-Placed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alex Brewer was denied by a smart save from Fraser Trigwell and Finlay Chadwick tried his luck from distance but only met the good hands of the Lancers stopper.

Steyning levelled five minutes shy of the interval. Trigwell’s mishit clearance was seized upon by Ollie Rawlins and he steered the ball back from whence it came and in. That seemed to inspire the visitors as Ethan Roberts had a shot saved from distance and Harry Shooman went close in a spell of pressure.

Sub Rocco Gamblin tested Trigwell with a cross-shot and Isaac Nkosi volleyed just off target at the other end.

In front of a crowd of 228, either side could have found a winner in the closing stages. First, Gamblin pulled wide through a posse of players and Quiassaca should have done better when he met a Price-Placed cross from close range.

Lancing travel to Erith Town on Saturday whilst Steyning host Herne Bay.