Lancing have a bit of bovver with Hover at Eastbourne Town

Lancing were undone by Eastbourne Town’s Hover craft – as right-back Nathan Hover struck twice in the second half to hand the Lancers another disappointing away defeat in the Isthmian south east division.

Lancers’ second all-Sussex affair in three day saw them travel 32 miles down the coast to the Saffrons for the first meeting with ‘The Town’ since 2020, when both clubs plied their trade in the County League.

Lancing immediately found themselves on the back foot and were forced to defend a flurry of corners. One of them in particular sent pulses racing as ex-Lancer James Waters swung the ball in. James Dillon had to be alert to tip the swirling ball over the top to prevent an early opener. . At the other end, chances were at a premium for the visitors. In the absence of Blake Loyza and last week’s hat-trick hero Joe Hasler, Harry Heath ploughed a lone furrow up top, isolated at times against Town’s towering centre-backs.

When a presentable chance did come his way, however, Chris Winterton was equal to it as he tipped wide to deny Heath after a good ball from George Taggart.

Charlie Gibson - who scored Lancing's late consolation at Eastbourne Town | Picture by Stephen Goodger

Perhaps unsurprisingly on a heavy pitch, set pieces seemed the order of the day and the Lancers went close with one of their own soon after. Taggart’s attempted header from the latest flag-kick caused mild panic in the Town defence but Dan Hull was on hand to clear.

Lancing have kept only two clean sheets all season and have conceded 52 league goals, a primary reason for their league struggles. The defence is nothing if not porous and leaked again shortly after half-time.

It was a full-back to full-back ploy as Jack Murphy crossed for Hover to hang in the air and loop a header over Dillon for 1-0.

James Hull, another former Lancer, dragged a shot wide and Marcin Ruda also went close from distance. A Taggart free-kick skimmed the bar and the hard-working Heath fired a half chance into the side netting.

The state of the Saffrons pitch was a big leveller with the ball often bobbling away from its intended target on a surface more suited to wing play and crosses than neat and tidy possession football.

And it was from one such scenario that saw Town put the tie beyond doubt 20 minutes from time. Another set-piece did the damage as Leon Greig’s inswinger worked its way to Hover, who poked in at the back post.

Remarkably for a full-back, it was his fourth goal in two games having scored twice last time out in Town’s draw at Beckenham.

In truth, the Lancers were second best for the vast majority of this contest and it would be a stretch to say Sam Morgan’s team deserved anything from the match.

Alex Laing, on for his first appearance after two months out, did his best to change the narrative but Winterton did well to tip wide his dipping set-piece strike.

Charlie Gibson, on as a substitute, stabbed in his first Lancing goal in the sixth minute of added time but it came too late to matter.