Defeats for Lancing, Yapton, Worthing United and Wick and a win for Worthing Women feature in this week’s round-up.

Hythe Town 3 Lancing 1

Isthmian south east

It was down to earth with a bump for Lancing at the Reachfields Stadium after the highs of their Sussex Senior Cup victory against East Grinstead Town.

Worthing Women on the front foot at Enfield | Picture: Onerebelsview

Less than two minutes had gone when Hythe benefitted from a lucky bounce off the uneven surface close to the goal line deceiving Alieu Secka after Hythe advanced down the Lancing left and full-back Liam Smith hit a shot goalwards that gave the hosts the lead.

Lancing worked hard to hit back and Ashley Mutongerwa and Tyrone Madhani were denied. But midway through the first half it was 2-0 after a harsh penalty.

The ball dropped between Tom Butler and Secka and a Hythe striker got to the ball and tried to round the keeper. Secka tried to push the ball away, the striker went down and referee Kane Dempster awarded a spot kick, Frannie Collin convertiing.

Worthing United take on Forest Row - see a match gallery in the link above in this article | Picture: Stephen Goodger

Lancing brought on Tommy Boyle for the second half. But on 70 minutes Town got a third which effectively, killed off any real hope of Lancing getting something. Johan Caney-Bryan rose well to reach a deep cross to head home via the underside of the bar.

Lancing raised their game in the final stages. Mutongerwa and Madhani combined and Madhani was fouled inside the area. Darius Goldsmith despatched the penalty to earn Lancing a consolation on 80 minutes.

DAVE WILMOTT

Enfield Women 0 Worthing Women 2

London & SE premier

A dominant first half set the Reds up to complete the double over theur north London hosts.

Injuries and the shock departure of Ella Newman to higher league AFC Wimbledon forced manager John Donoghue’s hand and there were recalls for Charlie Carter, Chloe Lelliott and captain Gemma Worsfold.

Eleven minutes in, Sophie Humphrey cut inside and scored a fine opener. Chloe Winchester made it two before half-time.

A Georgia Tibble flick on 80 minutes forced the Enfield keeper into a wonderful save. Worthing remain second in the table.

GARETH NICHOLAS

Yapton 2 Rudgwick 5

West Sussex League Charity Cup R2

Yapton's Kieron Mills learned just what those two imposters triumph and disaster were all about in this home defeat.

His error led to Rudgwick taking the lead at 2-1 - then he redeemed himself by equalising. Finally, he was tripped by the Rudgwick keeper when about to roll the ball into an empty net.

He took the penalty and saw the keeper make a fine save.

A minute later came another Yapton penalty for handball and Josh Dean struck the bar. Rudgwick took the lead again and scored another two quickly.

Marcus Sanders had scored early for Yapton but Rudgwick were 2-1 up by just after the interval.

Worthing United were disappointed to lose 2-1 at home to struggling Forest Row.

Brad Hunt’s goal was not enough for the Mavericks and manager Bill Clifford said: “It was a fair result - put simply, Forest Row played better than us.

“We were poor for the first hour before the substitutes that came on began to make a difference.

"But to come back from two down against a side fighting for their lives proved too steep a hill to climb.

“The last two weekends sum up our season to date. A week earlier we played well and beat the top side away, this week we lost to the bottom side at home. Our challenge is to find more consistency – a challenge we very much look forward to.”

Worthing United visit Selsey on Saturday.

Wick 0 Epsom & Ewell 2

SCFL division one

Wick won the battle to beat the elements only to lose their top of the table showdown with leaders Epsom & Ewell.

The match was given the go-ahead after a pitch inspection and the early exchanges pointed to the Dragons gaining revenge for the 6-1 thrashing at Epsom in September.

But the Epsom defence is disciplined and Keelan Belcher in the home goal soon had to make a couple of diving saves.

Wick looked worth going into half-time level when Jamie Byatt prodded the visitors ahead from a couple of yards in the 42nd minute.

The Dragons responded strongly after the restart and, although Belcher was called to make a couple of good stops, substitute Sam Conolly was unfortunate to fire one long-range effort a fraction over the bar and another a whisker wide.

Epsom added a second in the substantial injury-time, added for a lengthy delay caused by a knee injury to Dragons defender Tommy Farr, when Salts sub Josh Adler swept in a low finish.

Dave Crouch was denied by a fingertip save as Wick slipped from second to fourth in the table.