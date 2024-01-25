BREAKING

Lancing won’t dwell on defeat to Cray Valley – Altendorff says ‘bring on the next test’

Lancing boss Dave Altendorff says they won’t dwell on their first defeat in eight Isthmian south east games.
By Steve Bone
Published 25th Jan 2024, 10:00 GMT
Updated 25th Jan 2024, 11:58 GMT
The Lancers have been on a terrific run over the past month, which meant last Saturday’s home game with Cray Valley PM was a third-v-second encounter.

Cray Valley won it with a goal just after the hour but Lancing could easily have claimed a draw.

Tuesday night’s visit to East Grinstead was washed out and Lancing go to Littlehampton on Saturday.

Lancing battle against Cray Valley | Picture: Stephen GoodgerLancing battle against Cray Valley | Picture: Stephen Goodger
Lancing battle against Cray Valley | Picture: Stephen Goodger

Lancing v Cray Valley PM in Stephen Goodger’s pictures.

Altendorff said: “We felt on the balance of play a draw was probably fair against Cray Valley. It was a game of few chances and neither keeper was called into action very often.

"Although we’re naturally disappointed with the result, the lads can be really proud of their performance. We dominated possession for the majority of the game, but unfortunately we just lacked a bit of a cutting edge at the top end of the pitch.

"This is unlike us and we have had no trouble in recent matches in creating and finishing chances. However, I suspect that some of the players are feeling a bit fatigued after the busy schedule and we may have to rotate things a bit to freshen up and regain that sharpness in front of goal.

"The centre halves (Jack Meeres and Sam Bull) were exceptional and it was a real shame the goal came from a deflected shot and a bit of misfortune because their overall game deserved to be rewarded with a clean sheet.

"We are not going to dwell on this result and are already looking forward to the next game. We are ready – and excited to get going again.”

