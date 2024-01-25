Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Lancers have been on a terrific run over the past month, which meant last Saturday’s home game with Cray Valley PM was a third-v-second encounter.

Cray Valley won it with a goal just after the hour but Lancing could easily have claimed a draw.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tuesday night’s visit to East Grinstead was washed out and Lancing go to Littlehampton on Saturday.

Lancing battle against Cray Valley | Picture: Stephen Goodger

Altendorff said: “We felt on the balance of play a draw was probably fair against Cray Valley. It was a game of few chances and neither keeper was called into action very often.

"Although we’re naturally disappointed with the result, the lads can be really proud of their performance. We dominated possession for the majority of the game, but unfortunately we just lacked a bit of a cutting edge at the top end of the pitch.

"This is unlike us and we have had no trouble in recent matches in creating and finishing chances. However, I suspect that some of the players are feeling a bit fatigued after the busy schedule and we may have to rotate things a bit to freshen up and regain that sharpness in front of goal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The centre halves (Jack Meeres and Sam Bull) were exceptional and it was a real shame the goal came from a deflected shot and a bit of misfortune because their overall game deserved to be rewarded with a clean sheet.