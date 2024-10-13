Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Bognor Regis Town’s struggles continued when they conceded a late goal to lose 2-1 at home to Canvey Island in the Isthmian premier division.

Spencer Spurway had earlier cancelled out Canvey’s opener with a wonder-goal and spark hopes of a much-needed win – but this latest defeat leaves the Rocks in the relegation zone.

Early on Harry Clout did well to find Tommy-Lee Higgs on the turn but his bouncing strike was straight at Bobby Mason. Conor Hubble stroked one wide after good work down the left in response. Clout found Dan Gifford who fired a shot powerfully along the deck – but it was pushed wide by the goalkeeper. Bradley Sach did well to leap up and nod a Canvey chance at goal following a long-lofted pass forward.

See the match in pictures by LynandTrev Sports. On 9 minutes Calvin Davies found Clout inside the box from the right but he hit the side netting with his low effort. Thomas Stephen curled a chance over the bar after Matthew Yates's cross from the right. Toby Kingswell hooked the ball into the area before Clout played it across goal but it was headed away by the defence. Following Bognor's fifth corner, the ball fell out to Spurway who made an effort fire high over the bar from outside the box. Sach headed on a long ball for Chris Harris to run on to. He hit the side netting from a tight angle on 23 minutes. A yellow card was shown to Stephen for his late challenge on Gifford on 34 minutes. A Matt Burgess corner almost flew in but Mason managed to palm it out again by flapping at it. Higgs was blocked after Clout teed him up with a neat pass before Tyler Edmondson headed one into the path of Sach down the other end but his first touch saw him fire it high and wide.

The Rocks take on Canvey | Picture: Lyn Phillips

An early second-half opportunity for the Rocks saw Haydon Vaughan get a cross in from the left but it was cut out. Davies took a free-kick after Gifford was fouled. It was headed straight back to Davies, who hit a curling effort wide. Bognor went behind on 50 minutes when a cross by Stephen was headed in by Harris. Soon Harris was again through but Ryan Hall pushed his low shot away to Spurway who cleared.

Clout, playing on the left after Jasper Mather came on, got the ball square to Burgess who turned quickly but he curled it over the bar on 66 minutes. But Bognor scored the equaliser on 68 minutes. It could have been a cross from the right by Spurway but it flew over Mason and high into the net. Hall made a good save as Canvey attacked – then Clout had a great effort denied by Mason. Mather did well to cut one back to Spurway whose long-range effort was pushed away. From another corner, Davies passed to the fit-again Tommy Block, who hit it narrowly over the bar from 25 yards. There was agony as Bognor conceded in the 86th minute. A simple long lofted ball fell straight to Finlay Dorrell, who fired below Hall and into the net. Gifford and Mather teed up Callum Barlow for a late chance but Mason got there first. Rocks welcome Cray Valley PM to Nyewood Lane on Saturday 19. Rocks: Hall, Davies (c), Gamblin, Kingswell (Block 57), Spurway, Edmondson, Vaughan (Mather 61), Burgess, Gifford, Higgs (Barlow 82), Clout. Subs not used: Woolston, Long.

