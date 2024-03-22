Lawrence says whole Lewes FC Women team and club aided vital Championship win over Watford

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Two goals from Grace Riglar earned the Rooks victory over fellow strugglers Watford.

It was a hard-working performance – and came after the groundstaff had gone the extra mile to make sure the pitch was playable after rain.

Riglar found the net twice in the first half and despite Carly Johns pulling one back in stoppage time, Lewes held on for all three points.

Lewes celebrate on their way to a vital win over Watford | Picture: James Boyes

It puts the Rooks four points ahead of the Hornets and only two behind Reading, who occupy the first spot above the drop zone.

Lewes visit Birmingham on Sunday and Southampton a week later.

Assistant manager Lawrence said: “We’re elated with the three points. That was the main thing we needed to achieve.

"It was a classic game of two halves. In the first half I felt we were in control and dominant and playing some good football. We’d worked a lot on our in-possession game and we wanted more of that in the second half but to be fair to Watford they came out and pressed us and pressed us, and it got a little bit scrappy. But the pleasing thing is that we managed to grind it out and get the points.

"We looked back at the Blackburn game (which Lewes lost, last time out) and analysed it and we weren’t happy with how we started.

"We talked about being here at the Pan with our supporters and the lift that gives us. And we started really strongly and created good chances.

"It was a whole-team effort – and a whole-club effort. Look at how they managed to get the Pan looking amazing.”

There were nerves at times in the second half as the Rooks have conceded their share of late goals this season. Lawrence said: “It’s not a secret we’ve struggled to see out some games this season.

"But this was three points we had to get, and did – the clearances, the headers, the bodies on the line, everything we’ve asked them do they did – we couldn’t be happier.”