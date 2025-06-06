A ‘legend’ and a ‘key player’ have become the first to commit to Horsham FC ahead of their first-ever season in the National League South.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Captain Jack Brivio and vice-captain James Hammond have committed themselves to the Hornets for the 2025-26 campaign.

Brivio has made 269 appearances during his eight years at Horsham – but next season will be the first time the midfielder has played at step two of the non-league pyramid.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 32-year-old endured an injury-hit 2024-25, but still managed to appear 35 times for the Hornets.

Captain Jack Brivio (left) and vice-captain James Hammond have committed themselves to Horsham for the club’s first-ever season in National League South. Picture by John Lines

Speaking to Horsham’s website, manager Dominic Di Paola said: “For me, Jack Brivio is just a legend, a brilliant servant for Horsham, the most successful captain in the club’s history.

“He can play in numerous positions and he’s been with me a long time, so now he’s got mountains of experience in different games, different scenarios, and that is a big help.

“I always feel happier when he’s on the pitch. He just gives me a little bit of security and peace of mind that he can manage a game for me.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Obviously he’s not super young now, but the fact that he’s going to give it a go with us, considering the journey he’s been on with the club, is absolutely brilliant.

“If this is as high up the leagues as he goes, he’s had an absolutely exceptional career in non-league.”

Hammond helped captain the side in Brivio’s absence last season, leading the Hornets from New Year’s Day through to the climactic Isthmian Premier finale against Hashtag United.

The 28-year-old, whose spectacular free-kick secured a second successive Sussex Senior Cup triumph for Horsham last month, has plenty of step two experience.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The midfielder maestro appeared over 100 times for Eastbourne Borough at this level and was named in the National League South team of the season in 2021-22.

Di Paola added: “Like Brivs, he’s a big character in the dressing room.

“He’s a key player for us, gets what I’m all about, gets what we try to do.

“Obviously being experienced in this league is important.

“I think he’s found a home, somewhere with a team that suits the way he plays as well, which I think is important, because it has to work both ways.

“So yes, I’m really pleased to keep Hammo.”