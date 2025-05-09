Di Paola delighted to keep good times coming as Horsham FC secure back-to-back Sussex Transport Senior Cup titles in dramatic fashion

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Dominic Di Paola was delighted to keep the memorable moments coming as Horsham FC became the first non-league side to retain the Sussex Senior Cup in 34 years.

Captain James Hammond’s stunning 95th minute free-kick secured back-to-back county cup titles for the Hornets - and added to the dramatic Isthmian Premier title they had won 12 days earlier.

The late winner against a spirited Littlehampton Town outfit meant Horsham became the first non-league club since Crawley Town to lift consecutive Senior Cup titles.

The Reds, then of the Southern League, defeated Eastbourne United and Littlehampton at the old Goldstone Ground to take county honours in 1989-90 and 1990-91 respectively.

Di Paola said: “It’s amazing. We didn’t win it for almost 50 years, so to do it back-to-back is really, really good.

“I don’t think many of our non-league teams have done it. It’s predominantly been Brighton or Crawley, so hats off to everyone.

“You can see our supporters have been amazing. They probably could have fallen to sleep at some stage, but they drove the team on and we’ve given them another really good night and really good moment - and we’ve had lots of them over the years.

“It’s been a really enjoyable time at the club for everyone. I don’t know how long it will last, but we will keep plugging away while we can.”

James Hammond is mobbed after hitting Horsham's late Sussex Transport Senior Cup winner against Littlehampton Town. Picture by John Lines

Hammond’s 25-yard winner was the first time he had scored from a free-kick this season.

But the Hornets skipper picked his moment perfectly as his pinpoint set-piece in the fifth minute of added time sealed a ninth Senior Cup title for the club.

And Di Paola admitted he was relieved that his captain managed to find a winning goal at the death.

The Horsham boss said his side were flat on the night, and felt they would have lost the showpiece final had Littlehampton taken them to spot-kicks.

He said: “He [Hammond] is a great player. He’s one of the few on the pitch that really gets what we’re trying to do. He’s really vital to what we do.

“Hammo’s not scored a free-kick for us all season. I wasn’t sure he was going to score! He’s had about 80 [attempts from a free-kick this season]!

“It’s just weird that he managed to get one in the 95th minute. A good time to do it!

“When he scored I was just relieved. I couldn’t see them [Littlehampton] coming back because we literally had seconds to go.

“It was just relief really - just absolute relief that it was all over and we found a way to win.

“You’d sooner it be like that than having nothing to play for, or they win it on penalties. My health’s not important as long as we win!”