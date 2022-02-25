Lewes boss: I want to see our ruthless streak

The Rooks have had their past two games postponed following adverse weather from Storm Eunice but return to action this weekend at King George’s Field.

Lewes were defeated 2-1 in the return fixture earlier on this season, but while Russell expects another tough game, he backs his side to get a better result this time. “It will be a hard game no doubt, but I think we’ve got a really good squad. We fear no one, but we’ve got to go there and be ruthless.

Rooks boss Tony Russell / Picture: James Boyes

“When chances present themselves, we have to take them. We’ve got to defend well. They’ve got pace, they’ve got energy. It’s going to be a hard game.”

Lewes will have a new addition after the signing of Rhys Murrell-Williamson, who re-joins Russell after the pair spent time together at Cray Wanderers.

The forward played for Lewes in the 2013-14 season, but Russell believes his return will add much-needed depth to the squad.

“I’ve got a really good relationship with Rhys. We clicked straight away as soon as he came to Cray. We had him in tip-top form and he was probably one of the best wingers in the league.

“I’m fully confident he’ll love it with us. He’s a fantastic addition. Rhys is game so he will give you everything he’s got.

“He’s quick and direct, he can go past people and scores goals, he’s a goalscorer. He’s a goalscoring winger, he wants to score goals and he’s one of the nicest people I’ve met in football.

“He’s probably up there with my favourite people I’ve worked with in football on a personal level. He’ll bring so much to our dressing room, so much to the club and on and off the pitch. I’m over the moon to get him.”

Lewes have also extended Casey Pettit’s loan spell from Luton by a further month after impressive performances. “He had to be patient at first, but he’s took his chance and he’s played really well,” said Russell.