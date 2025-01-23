Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Manager Craig Nelson conceded that “cheap mistakes” cost his Lewes side as they slumped to their latest defeat at Whitehawk.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Following a 2-0 loss against high-flying Horsham last Saturday, the Rooks went to East Brighton in search of much-needed points but were off-colour in a 2-1 midweek defeat.

Those results extended Lewes’ winless run to eight Isthmian Premier Division matches; a run which has seen them fall to 13th, just six points above the relegation zone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We're making cheap mistakes that are costing us goals, and if we don't make those mistakes, we stay in the game,” said Nelson.

Lewes in action against Horsham - at the start of what proved a week without reward | Picture: James Boyes

“We've got to be harder to score against. I wouldn't mind if they broke us down, but at the moment we're causing our own downfall.”

Both of Whitehawk’s goals on Tuesday night came from ex-Lewes U18 striker Harry Bridle, making the result even more galling as the youngster took advantage of sloppy defending.

“The first goal comes from our goal kick. The striker has done well to get his shot off early, but for me that's preventable,” said Nelson.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Then we're defending a corner with 11 men inside our box and he's first to it, standing in the middle of the goal. We've got to make sure he isn't standing in those positions, free and available.”

Lewes’ squad had another update last week, with defender Jerry Puemo departing while three new signings were made in ex-Haywards Heath Town pair Lewis Finney and Jack Meeres, as well as ex-Northwood forward Hassan Jalloh.

All three got game time against Whitehawk, with Lewes first-team coach Bryan Nzinga admitting that injuries have prompted firefighting solutions.

“It's going to take some time with new faces coming in and new players building their relationships,” said Nzinga.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“But at the end of the day, they have to understand the situation they're walking into.

“They're coming in with a warrior spirit and to compete. They want to give their all for the badge. And I think that attitude needs to spread across the group.”

This Saturday, the Rooks will have no room for excuses as they welcome 21st-placed Bowers & Pitsea to the Dripping Pan for a must-win match.

“We don't say there's more pressure, because this team's down there,” said Nelson.

“[The players] owe us and the fans a performance, I feel, and we just need to support them. That's our job to make sure they're ready to do that.”