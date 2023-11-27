Plans for a £5m investment in the women’s set-up at Lewes FC have been dropped.

The surprise news comes a few weeks after a majority of the club’s fan-owners voted to continue with talks on a proposal that supporters said could transform the women’s side and potentially fund promotion to the Women’s Super League, as well as benefitting the club as a whole.

A statement from the club today (Nov 27) said: “Lewes FC & Mercury/13 have mutually decided to bring conversations about a potential investment partnership to an end.

"After a mutual diligence process, the parties have agreed that the club’s foundational principles diverge considerably from Mercury/13’s operating priorities, which makes a partnership challenging at this time.

Lewes Women in recent action against Charlton | Picture: James Boyes

“Lewes FC stands as a unique entity in the football world: with core principles of equality that are deeply embedded in the club’s ethos, identity, and structure. Mercury/13’s mission to invest only in women’s football teams would pose a disruption far too big to Lewes FC’s foundation.

“Lewes FC & Mercury/13 came together because of their mutual commitment to the success of women’s football and the outcome of these discussions doesn’t change their shared vision of a future of prosperity for this sport. They will continue to cooperate on this mission.”

Lewes FC CEO Maggie Murphy told the Rooks’ website: “Lewes FC is a club that has always had community and social impact at its core. Through our discussions, we found that whilst we shared a common belief in the future growth prospects of women’s football, the structure needed to make this specific opportunity work would be too disruptive to other values that we hold dear.

“We are committed, as always, to identifying other opportunities for investment that can help us realise our full potential on and off the pitch. We remain a club with the vision, heart, and passion that we know can impact the wider football ecosystem for the better. We’d like to thank the team at Mercury/13 for their professionalism and support throughout the process.”

Mercury/13 CEO Victoire Souki Cogevina said: “The leadership team at Lewes FC have been incredibly professional, diligent, and provided thorough documentation throughout our investment process. Lewes is a pioneer in its approach to equality, and we firmly believe the club should continue to protect these principles.

“This decision does not in any way diminish our shared commitment to fostering equity and progress in women’s football. We were already big fans of Lewes and this process has allowed us to gain an even deeper appreciation for the club. From players to supporting staff, to management and fan-owners, it is clear that this is a very special club that we will always support in whatever way we can.”