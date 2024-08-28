Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An outstanding 90th-minute goal from new signing Josh Williams saw Lewes nab a 2-1 win over neighbours Whitehawk in a memorable meeting that drew a magnificent crowd of 1,759.

While victory looked highly unlikely after the Rooks trailed 1-0 at half-time and were level until the death, Craig Nelson’s side managed to extend their winning start to the 2024-25 season to a hugely impressive five games.

It was another result which confirmed the solidity, teamwork and capacity for the incredible within Lewes’ new-look squad, with Nelson full of praise after collecting the three points.

Whitehawk, meanwhile, would probably feel hard done by to lose a point so late on, but it proved that there is still room for improvement in their similarly fresh set-up.

Lewes get a late winner to see off Whitehawk | Picture: James Boyes

On the back of a thoroughly impressive 3-0 win at Cray Wanderers on Saturday, the Rooks returned to The Dripping Pan looking to get one over on their noisy neighbours and were without any changes.

Nelson’s kept faith with those that had set such a great early pace for the Rooks, while the visitors also named an unchanged XI after their 2-1 weekend win against Bowers & Pitsea.

Whitehawk had experienced a summer of change themselves, with new manager Ross McNeilly bringing in a new backroom staff and squad. There were some familiar faces, with Charlie Lambert, Kai Jennings and star striker Charlie Walker retained, but much of the squad bore a new face.

After contrasting starts to the season – with the Rooks riding high off four straight wins while Whitehawk had limped to four points – there was an unfamiliar level of expectation on the hosts on a bright Bank Holiday Monday.

The Rooks fans celebrate the winner | Picture: James Boyes

This was tangible as the visiting fans and players adopted an underdog approach, looking for Nelson’s Rooks to make the early running.

Try as they might in the early stages, however, Lewes would ultimately be outfoxed come the half’s midway stage.

In the 23rd minute, the visitors had a brilliant chance as Lambert whipped a ball in from the right and goalkeeper Toby Bull parried into the path of Jennings, who lifted over the bar.

30 seconds later, however, the Hawks were clean through as a simple ball through the middle cut the Rooks apart, and a overhead flick from Walker set up ex-Lewes man Chris Whelpdale to finish with composure past Bull.

From this point, the hosts did improve and eventually had a decent chance through Shae Hutchinson, who finally won a great battle with Lambert and broke into the box to force Joshua Strizovic into a save at his near post.

Overall, however, Lewes were finding it hard to break down a typically combative Hawks side, who were following the instructions of McNeilly and assistant managaer David Altendorff to the letter by giving nothing away.

Clearly, something had to change for the Rooks in the second half.

That it did, with a much more direct approach to start the half which Lewes used to carve through the visitors in the first 10 minutes.

First, Hutchinson drove in and forced a great near-post save from the left of the box, while in the 50th minute, the Rooks had their precious equaliser.

Bassett was played through into space in the final third by Marcus Sablier, and he had space for a beautiful curling strike into the top right corner to make it 1-1.

The equaliser lifted the home crowd immeasurably, and from there, the match turned on its head.

Whitehawk’s goal was living a charmed life as Bassett, Hutchinson and the latter’s replacement – and new signing – Williams were marauding into the box and trying their luck, with Lewes well in the ascendancy.

The midfield battle, which was clearly won by Whitehawk in the first half, had been flipped with Parish Muirhead, Alfie Allen and Marcus Sablier becoming much more physical.

As the half wore on, however, Lewes saw their momentum sapping away.

The Hawks returned to their key principles of organisation and solidity, and refused to bend to Lewes’ will after a jarring first 10 minutes of the half.

That led the game to become slightly turgid for the bulk of the second half, with fouls, bookings and interruptions aplenty, but eventually, the quality returned at the vital moment.

Just as the game appeared to be heading for a draw, Williams came up with a moment of pure inspiration.

On the stroke of the 90th minute, the new recruit switched wings and drove in from the right, where he side-stepped a couple of challenges and unleashed a piledriver of a finish, scorching into the top left corner.

After goal of the season contenders in their four matches before this, it was surely another early candidate for the title which makes August’s goal of the month an impossible call.

While Whitehawk then scampered to make a late comeback, time was not on their side.

The Rooks held their nerve in a late defensive stand, and at last, the three points were theirs.

Confirmed as Isthmian Premier Division leaders for another week as a result, Lewes were delighted with their afternoon’s work as they left the pitch to a brilliant standing ovation.

They return to action this Saturday, when they travel to Carshalton Athletic in a fixture they have only won twice out of the ten times it has been played at the War Memorial Sports Ground in South London.

With history blown out of the water by their start to 2024-25, however, Nelson’s Rooks will have little fear about those statistics.

Lewes FC: Bull, Puemo, Enkh, Warren, Kaiser, Sablier (Ghannam, 84’), Bassett (C) (Jeffrey, 90+6’), Allsopp (Mundele, 90+1’), Hutchinson (Williams, 52’), Allen (Ladapo, 79’), Muirhead.

Whitehawk FC: Strizovic, Lambert (Connell, 46’) (Sithole, 69’), Shooman, Briggs, Osu, Moore-Aszille, Jennings, Mensah, Walker (C), Whelpdale (Shubbar, 50’), Cox. Unused: Dickson-Peters, Taggart