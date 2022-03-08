Lewes v Worthing: 2,347 watch Rebels win Sussex derby - the match in pictures

The crowd was bigger than some seen in the Football League and fans who turned up were treated to an absorbing game. Goals by Callum Kealy and Jesse Starkey clinched the points for Worthing either side of an Aarran Racine own goal. Lewes have slipped a little in their quest for a play-off place but are still in the hunt. See the best of the pictures from the match - taken by James Boyes and Angela Brinkhurst - on this page and the ones linked and get the latest from both camps in the Worthing Herald on Thursday and Sussex Express on Friday.