Lewes win at Bishop's Stortford - Horsham and Bognor draw - Hastings beaten by Hornchurch

It was a mixed day for Sussex sides in the Isthmian League – but Lewes grabbed the result of the day in the premier division.

Joe Taylor, Ryan Gondoh and Ayo Olukoga were all on target as the Rooks inflicted a rare home defeat on Stortford to sit 11th in the table.

Hastings didn't have such good fortune at home to the division's top team Hornchurch, losing 3-0.

Bognor desperately need some wins and thought they may be on for one at home to Aveley when Nathan Odokonyero put them 1-0 up, but Aveley levelled and Robbie Blake's team had to be content with a point.

Nathan Odokonyero is congratulated on his goal for the Rocks v Aveley | Picture: Lyn Phillips

A Jack Mazzone goal earned Horsham a decent point at Carshalton.

In the Isthmian south east Littlehampton trailed 2-1 at home to Faversham before a downpour forced the game to be abandoned.

Chichester lost 2-0 at home to Sheppey while Lancing crashed 4-0 at Beckenham.

East Grinstead lost 1-0 at Chatham while Burgess Hill scored twice at Ashford - through Lewis Finney and Dan Perry - but lost 3-2.

