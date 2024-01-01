Crawley Town striker Danilo Orsi joked he felt like ‘Luis Suarez in his prime’ after he nearly scored a wonder goal to claim what would have been a hat-trick against Swindon Town on New Year’s Day.

Orsi opened the scoring on nine minutes before effectively sealing the win in the 53rd minute when he made it 3-0. And clearly full of confidence, moments later he went on a mazy run nutmegging two defenders before unleashing a goal bound shot which was blocked and went away for a corner.

Orsi said in his post-match press conference: “I thought this was it [going to be a hat-trick]. I thought back to Luis Suarez back to in his prime, nutmegged a couple of people and sidewinded it into the bottom corner but it wasn’t to be today. But I will take the two goals today and not complain too much.”

The former Grimsby striker has now got 11 league goals to his name and he is delighted with the tally so far. “Me and Larry [Carl Laraman] spoke at the start of the season and I was 1 in 3 and let’s get down to 1 in 2 and I am there at the moment and I want to keep it going.

Danilo Orsi celebrates his second goal against Swindon Town. Picture: Eva Gilbert

"I don’t want to say too much on what targets I have set for myself but it’s more about putting in good performances and I will get goals from the way we play. The way the gaffer gets us playing we are going to create chances.

And he was delighted to start the year in such a positive manner. "We wanted to start the New Year correctly and I think we did that today with the performance,” said Orsi. “Three points and a couple of goals, I couldn't really ask for much more really.

“I think there are games as strikers when you do everything but score and Friday night it was more five or six of us couldn’t hit the back of the net and today there was more focus on putting them away. We scored three very different goals. Larry talks about it a lot and we spoke about it after the game. Friday we didn’t take our chances but should enjoy being in the right place at the right time and then you can get it over the line and thankfully we did that today.”

Orsi also praised a couple of his teammates for their performances, including fellow goal scorer Jack Roles, who was making his first league start of the season. "We have got a really good group of boys here. Obviously Corey [Addai] went out of the team for a bit but sometimes you just need that to reset. He’s been unbelievable today. Jack Roles has been stop-start, had a couple of injuries but he has his first league start and scores. I’m really happy for him.”