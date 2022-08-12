Lionesses' Euro win can inspire Horsham Eagles

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

For ladies over 30 in the Horsham area, Horsham Eagles will welcome you to try out the sport. They play recreational football, a relaxed version of the game, with the emphasis on fun rather than competition.

The Eagles were established as a ladies’ recreational team in 2017 by chair lady Roz Bivand. Since its creation the team has gone from strength to strength, taking part in friendlies and friendly tournaments.

They reward team spirit, enthusiasm and improvement with player of the month awards and meet socially.

Horsham Eagles have a good social diary

Barbara Hogan, 65, embodies what the team is all about. She always turns up to training with a smile on her face, ready to get stuck in. She one of the most frequent attendees and regularly puts herself forward to play in tournaments – or does a brilliant job of cheering on the rest of the team from the sidelines.

The team meet once a week, all year round, rain or shine. Presently, this is from 6pm to 7pm on Wednesdays, on the training pitch at Horsham’s Camping World Community Stadium.

Training sessions are designed to be a friendly, social and encouraging environment for all ladies over 30, of all shapes, sizes and abilities.

The Eagles are thriving

Members vary in age from 30 to 70 and from those who have just retired from playing regular league football to those who have never kicked a ball before.

Eagles are looking to start a second regular training session for walking football. Anyone interested in this can join their mailing list to be kept informed of the latest developments.

Eagles welcome all ladies and say your first session will be free. They offer monthly and per-session payment options.

New players are always welcome but the session on Wednesday, August 31 will be designed for the introduction of new players.